NBT Announces a Thanksgiving Weekend of the Nutcracker at Kingswood Arts Center in Wolfeboro
Wolfeboro, NH, October 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Northeastern Ballet Theatre (NBT) is pleased to announce a special Holiday Weekend of Nutcracker performances November 26-27 at the Kingswood Arts Center in Wolfeboro, NH.
Based on the original Boston Ballet Nutcracker, in which NBT Artistic Director Edra Toth danced the role of Sugar Plum Fairy, NBT's version of the holiday classic features Tchaikovsky's timeless score and follows young Clara on her magical journey through the Land of Sweets.
The cast is made up of dancers and performers of all ages from New Hampshire, the Greater Boston Area and beyond.
This year, Special Guest Artist Yuval Cohen of the Philadelphia Ballet will join NBT Principal Dancers Iona Darling, Naomi Sawyer and Assaf Benchetrit in the lead roles.
The family-friendly production features hand-crafted costumes and state-of-the-art digital projection backgrounds made possible by the generous support of NBT sponsor Christie.
NBT will be hosting a food drive at both shows to benefit Life Ministries Food Pantry. Audience members are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to help those in the Wolfeboro community and surrounding towns who are in need this holiday season.
Showtimes are Saturday, November 26 at 7:00 pm, and Sunday, November 27 at 2:00 pm.
Tickets are available at the door on the day of the shows and online at https://dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/northeasternballet.
A limited number of free tickets are available to service members and their families through Vet Tix. Visit vettix.org for details.
For more information, please visit https://www.northeasternballet.org.
About Northeastern Ballet Theatre: Under the direction of Founder and Artistic Director Edra Toth, former Prima Ballerina of the Boston Ballet, NBT has delighted audiences with performances of classical and original ballets in the Greater Boston Area for over 20 years. NBT’s production of Swan Lake was recently recognized as NH Magazine’s Best Summer Ballet of 2022. NBT’s studio locations in Wolfeboro, NH, and Dover, NH, offer the finest classical ballet training and instruction in the area. For more information, please visit https://www.northeasternballet.org.
Brenda Barrioz
603-866-0891
northeasternballet.org
