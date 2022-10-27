Grand Opening: SureStay Plus Elizabeth City, NC
Ribbon Cutting for newly branded hotel to be held November 8, 2022.
Elizabeth City, NC, October 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City welcomes the public to celebrate the rebranding of the hotel and to experience the renovations firsthand. The event will start at 5pm at 848 Halstead Blvd.
The ribbon cutting event includes food & drinks and there will be tours given of the property as well as a chance to win a free night stay.
SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City, managed by Daryon Hotels International, is a great value with quality extras.
“Whether staying for business or pleasure, the SureStay Plus has your accommodation needs covered while staying in Elizabeth City, NC,” said Amanda Bumbera, VP Operations Daryon Hotels International. “We are thrilled that the renovations are complete and we can share the final product with the public.”
About SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City:
Whether for leisure or business, the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City is the perfect choice for those who like to travel simply and casually.
Contact
Nicole Williams
917-426-9002
www.elizabethcitymotel.com
ext. 218
