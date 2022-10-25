Huntington Study Group Announces Results from the HD-Net Assessment on the State of Care for Huntington’s Disease in the United States

The Huntington Study Group (HSG), a world leader in clinical research for Huntington’s Disease (HD) for over 30 years, is pleased to announce the results from the novel HD-Net survey, which examined the United States Huntington’s disease (HD) care delivery in a variety of clinic settings by HD specialists and non-specialists.