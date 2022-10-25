Nevron Software Announces the Official Release of Nevron Vision for SSRS 2022.2
The 2022.2 release introduces full Support for Visual Studio 2022, by registering the custom report items in the suite in the VS toolbox, as well as for report design and preview. In addition, the releases fix all reported problems in the CRI items in the suite. With this release, Nevron further solidifies its position as the only vendor for SSRS custom report items that integrate with all versions of Visual Studio and SQL Server that support SSRS.
Wilmington, DE, October 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Nevron Team is pleased to announce the official release of Nevron SSRS 2022.2 – Advanced Data Visualization for more informative SSRS reports.
Included Components
Nevron Chart for SSRS
Nevron Chart for SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) is an advanced report item delivering a complete set of 2D and 3D charting types, highly customizable axes, tight data integration, and visual effects to your reports. It instantly improves your report authoring experience with its polished visual editors, exhaustive and refined settings, and well-organized structure.
Nevron Chart for SSRS is an indispensable tool for any Business Intelligence, Scorecard, Presentation, Scientific, or general-purpose report since it is packed with exclusive features not available from any other vendor.
Nevron Gauge for SSRS
Nevron Gauge for SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) is an advanced report item delivering a complete set of gauge types, highly customizable axes, tight data integration, and unmatched visual effects to your reports.
Nevron Gauge for SSRS includes Linear Gauges, Radial Gauges, State Indicators, and Numeric Display Panels with support for unique functionality and visual styling.
Nevron Gauge for SSRS is a tool for any report that needs to display KPIs or mission-critical data.
Nevron Map for SSRS
Nevron Map for SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) is designed to provide report authors with an easy and powerful way to create choropleth and highly informative maps that are tightly integrated with the data.
Nevron Map for SSRS delivers unmatched geospatial data analysis features and map display options.
That is why this tool complements any report that needs to display geographical data of any type.
Nevron Barcode for SSRS
Nevron Barcode for SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) is designed to provide report authors with an easy and powerful way to create Linear and Matrix barcodes that are tightly integrated with the data.
Nevron Barcode for SSRS delivers unique functionality inside Reporting Services since there is no built-in barcode report item in SSRS.
That is why this tool is a fundamental requirement for any report that needs to integrate barcode display functionality.
60 days fully functional evaluation
The best way to understand the power of Nevron Open Vision for .NET is to test it yourself. This is why they provide a fully functional 60 days free evaluation with no obligations whatsoever.
Contact
Pamela Mladenova
1-855-370-5511
www.nevron.com
