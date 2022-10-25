Nevron Software Announces the Official Release of Nevron Vision for SSRS 2022.2

The 2022.2 release introduces full Support for Visual Studio 2022, by registering the custom report items in the suite in the VS toolbox, as well as for report design and preview. In addition, the releases fix all reported problems in the CRI items in the suite. With this release, Nevron further solidifies its position as the only vendor for SSRS custom report items that integrate with all versions of Visual Studio and SQL Server that support SSRS.