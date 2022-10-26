Sedona Pines Resort Opens Dinner Theater with Parangello Players, "The Plot To Steal JFKs Coconut," November 5 & 6
Marilyn Monroe enlists the audience as detectives because JFK is sure someone is plotting to steal his prized coconut. The audience votes at the end of the evening. Three prizes will be awarded for the correct answers to the evening’s mystery. First prize is two free nights at either Sedona Pines Resort or Highlands Verde Ridge Resort, a value of over $350.
Sedona, AZ, October 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sedona Pines Resort is now offering Dinner Theater Events for the local community and guests of both their local resorts (Sedona Pines Resort in Sedona and Highlands Resort at Verde Ridge in Cornville).
They have partnered with Parangello Players (a local non-profit theater company) to provide dinner theater on a regular basis at the Sedona Pines Tour Center. They predict 4-6 Dinner Theater productions per year. A percentage of proceeds will benefit the Arts in Schools Program offered by Parangello Players.
The first dinner theater production will be held Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6 at 6:00 p.m. in the Sedona Pines Tour Center. Dinner includes a scrumptious, catered, three-course meal of Green Salad with Vinaigrette Dressing, entrée choice of either Chicken Alfredo Penne Pasta GF or Pasta Primavera VGF, with three flavors of delicious Cheesecake Bites for dessert.
The first production is “The Plot To Steal JFKs Coconut.” It is a slice out of 60s history put to a creative, original story using characters of the era including Marilyn Monroe, Boris and Natasha (defectors from the Soviet Union), Ken Kesey (leader of the Haight Ashbury movement), Dancing Foot (Ken’s Native American groupie) Clyde Tolson (of the F.B.I.), Petula Clark (Pop Singer), George Thomas (JFKs valet) and Lena Pepitone (Marilyn’s Maid). The theme of JFKs Coconut is taken from the true story of JFKs military career. When his PT Boat was sunk by Japanese during the war, he and his eleven men swam to an island. JFK carved a message into a coconut and had a sympathetic local native take it to a US PT Boat. The message on that coconut allowed them all to be rescued, and the coconut sat in the oval office during his presidency.
Designed as structured improvisation, the performances are never the same way twice and are created by a talented group of local artists who sing, dance, rap and improvise with the audience. Four of the local ZenProv Comedy team are characters in the show.
Tickets are $65 per person including dinner prior to 11/1 OR $30 for two tickets when you do a qualified marketing tour with Sedona Pines. After 11/1 tickets go up to $75. 45% of your ticket is tax deductible as a donation. There are only 60 tickets per night available, so order yours soon! Tickets are available online at https://parangelloplayers.com/sedonapinestheater or by calling Concierge Services at Sedona Pines Resort 928-282-6640 or Highlands Verde Ridge at 928-639-3902.
Elyce Monet
602-565-1531
https://parangelloplayers.com/sedonapinestheater
