Sedona Pines Resort Opens Dinner Theater with Parangello Players, "The Plot To Steal JFKs Coconut," November 5 & 6

Marilyn Monroe enlists the audience as detectives because JFK is sure someone is plotting to steal his prized coconut. The audience votes at the end of the evening. Three prizes will be awarded for the correct answers to the evening’s mystery. First prize is two free nights at either Sedona Pines Resort or Highlands Verde Ridge Resort, a value of over $350.