Another Art "First" for Fantasy Expressionist Donna Cohen: Solo Show "Origins: The Planet Earth Fights Back" Opens on Bainbridge Island, WA on Nov. 4
Donna Cohen's new art looks to the Origins of humans, as templated by popular myths and indigenous cultures, and then examines what the planet will be like when we are gone, what our role actually turned out to be in retrospect, and whether our historical footprint was simply positive for evolution or totally a hiccup and good riddance.
Bainbridge Island, WA, October 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- You know the accomplishments even if you don't know who authored them.
A lifetime of "firsts" in digital media: first to bring a music CD-ROM to market; first to produce a virtual music festival; first to work in, create curriculum and teach 3D computer graphics and digital art at the Academy of Art University, San Francisco; first Vice President of Internet Strategy and Business Development at the Warner Music Group.
International renown for: her award-winning documentary film on computer graphics; her industry speeches and lectures and panels; her articles and reviews of issues in digital media, graphics, and art; her art and industry board memberships, including the American Film Institute (AFI) – Apple Computer Advisory Board; and her recent teaching as Adjunct Professor of New and Disruptive Media at CSULB.
But, after four decades at the bleeding edge of tech innovation and creativity, on November 4, 2022, Donna Cohen returns to her classic roots, education, and soul in analog acrylic-on-canvas painted art, stretching its boundaries of execution and story-telling to examine the place of humans in nature and to suggest provocatively that the planetary damage being done by human intervention is the necessary next step in evolution.
Prompted by the daily headlines of doom and gloom, with all our lives and good works constantly upended by pathogens and disinformation and greed, Donna uses her new solo fantasy expressionist art show "Origins: The Planet Earth Fights Back" to bluntly admit that humans are harming the planet, but she posits that the specific injuries -- and the climate change and plant and animal extinctions caused by it -- will not actually destroy the Earth, rather our bad acts will, in the end, primarily destroy people, the most dependent of all life forms, leaving behind a bountiful world of innumerable plants and animals that can regroup and blossom quite well without us.
Donna Cohen's new art looks to the Origins of humans, as templated by popular myths and indigenous cultures, and then examines what the planet will be like when we are gone, what our role actually turned out to be in retrospect, and whether our historical footprint was simply positive for evolution or totally a hiccup and good riddance.
"Humans are enviable in only one respect," says Donna, "they have large brains which allow them to invent external means - tools and tech - to momentarily overcome their limitless physical fragility and nonsense anatomy, and those same brains fantasize massive egos which make the species think they are better, best, and worth all the effort needed for their Sisyphean and doomed drive to survive. So have no worry for the Earth, no worry at all, we have awakened it and it is fighting back, and it will win." And then she smiles, "Unless..."
The questions, the answers, the wondering is in the art. Another first for Donna Cohen. Challenge everything you believed you knew. November 4 through November 29, 2022 at:
The Island Living Gallery
Realogics Sotheby’s Realty
240 Winslow Way East
Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
"Origins: The Planet Earth Fights Back"
November 4 - hours 9 am to 8 pm
November 5 through November 29 - hours 9 am to 5 pm
Open 7 Days A Week except for Thanksgiving Closure Nov. 24 & 25
donnacohen.com
A lifetime of "firsts" in digital media: first to bring a music CD-ROM to market; first to produce a virtual music festival; first to work in, create curriculum and teach 3D computer graphics and digital art at the Academy of Art University, San Francisco; first Vice President of Internet Strategy and Business Development at the Warner Music Group.
International renown for: her award-winning documentary film on computer graphics; her industry speeches and lectures and panels; her articles and reviews of issues in digital media, graphics, and art; her art and industry board memberships, including the American Film Institute (AFI) – Apple Computer Advisory Board; and her recent teaching as Adjunct Professor of New and Disruptive Media at CSULB.
But, after four decades at the bleeding edge of tech innovation and creativity, on November 4, 2022, Donna Cohen returns to her classic roots, education, and soul in analog acrylic-on-canvas painted art, stretching its boundaries of execution and story-telling to examine the place of humans in nature and to suggest provocatively that the planetary damage being done by human intervention is the necessary next step in evolution.
Prompted by the daily headlines of doom and gloom, with all our lives and good works constantly upended by pathogens and disinformation and greed, Donna uses her new solo fantasy expressionist art show "Origins: The Planet Earth Fights Back" to bluntly admit that humans are harming the planet, but she posits that the specific injuries -- and the climate change and plant and animal extinctions caused by it -- will not actually destroy the Earth, rather our bad acts will, in the end, primarily destroy people, the most dependent of all life forms, leaving behind a bountiful world of innumerable plants and animals that can regroup and blossom quite well without us.
Donna Cohen's new art looks to the Origins of humans, as templated by popular myths and indigenous cultures, and then examines what the planet will be like when we are gone, what our role actually turned out to be in retrospect, and whether our historical footprint was simply positive for evolution or totally a hiccup and good riddance.
"Humans are enviable in only one respect," says Donna, "they have large brains which allow them to invent external means - tools and tech - to momentarily overcome their limitless physical fragility and nonsense anatomy, and those same brains fantasize massive egos which make the species think they are better, best, and worth all the effort needed for their Sisyphean and doomed drive to survive. So have no worry for the Earth, no worry at all, we have awakened it and it is fighting back, and it will win." And then she smiles, "Unless..."
The questions, the answers, the wondering is in the art. Another first for Donna Cohen. Challenge everything you believed you knew. November 4 through November 29, 2022 at:
The Island Living Gallery
Realogics Sotheby’s Realty
240 Winslow Way East
Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
"Origins: The Planet Earth Fights Back"
November 4 - hours 9 am to 8 pm
November 5 through November 29 - hours 9 am to 5 pm
Open 7 Days A Week except for Thanksgiving Closure Nov. 24 & 25
donnacohen.com
Contact
Arts and Minds StudioContact
Brian Lane
818-406-7432
https://donnacohen.com
Brian Lane
818-406-7432
https://donnacohen.com
Categories