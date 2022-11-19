Michelle N. Cheatham Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and Recognized as a Woman of the Month for October 2022 by P.O.W.E.R.
Texarkana, TX, November 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Michelle N. Cheatham of Texarkana, Texas has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and celebrated as a Woman of the Month for October by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of accounting.
About Michelle N. Cheatham
Michelle N. Cheatham is the owner of Cheatham Tax Service, a firm specializing in tax preparation, business tax preparation, financial advising, and investment advising. Michelle is an IRS registered tax filing specialist responsible for preparing personal and business taxes, bookkeeping, accounting, and payroll services.
Cheatham received her A.A. from Texas County College in 1999. She is a member of the N.W.A.C.R., the local Chamber of Commerce, and the B.B.B. In her spare time, Michelle enjoys watching movies and reading.
For more information visit Cheatham Tax Services
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
