Turkish YTU Yildiz TechnoPark Opens Technology Marketing Office in Dubai
Turkish YTU Yildiz TechnoPark officially opened Dubai Technology Marketing Office to enable Turkish technology companies to increase their global presence, especially in Asia and the Middle East.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Turkish YTU Yildiz TechnoPark officially opened Dubai Technology Marketing Office to enable Turkish technology companies to increase their global presence, especially in Asia and the Middle East.
Dubai, where global business and financial world meets, on its way to become the new marketplace for Turkish IT companies.
Under the leadership of Yildiz Technical University (YTU), Yildiz TechnoPark and five reputable Turkish universities, through DTMO, Starcamp Global has opened the door for Turkish companies to increase their global activities.
“We are here for all technology companies and technoparks,” Orhan Tanisman, the General Manager of Starcamp Global FZE and YTU Yildiz TechnoPark, underlined that IT companies can access the global market more easily through the office.
Orhan Tanisman emphasised that DTMO offers all Turkish IT companies the opportunity to expand across the world through Dubai, "Technoparks exist to develop the technology and R&D ecosystem in Turkey. We have been the number one technopark in Turkey for three consecutive years. We are now in Dubai, representing the partners of Starcamp Global. We are introducing the power of these institutions and Turkey to the Dubai market. We are here for other technoparks. In fact, we are here for all Turkish technology companies, not just technoparks. We operate in order for IT companies to expand to the North African, Arabian, Peninsula and even Asian markets through Dubai, and we offer many opportunities.”
Tanisman added, “To all companies that want to be a partner in our global success, we say, 'Come, let's grow together.'"
Dubai Technology Marketing Office is located in Dubai’s World Trade Center (DWTC), which also hosts the Dubai Exhibition Center where the Gitex Global Expo meets one of the most prestigious and world's largest, most inclusive tech & startup event.
Contact
YTU Yildiz TechnoPark
Fatih Yilmaz
+905323544612
https://www.yildizteknopark.com.tr
Fatih Yilmaz
+905323544612
https://www.yildizteknopark.com.tr
