UPcarparts Releases New 1962-1964 Chevy Nova Sequential LED Tail Lights
UPcarparts.com creates OEM-style sequential tail lights for first-generation Chevy Novas.
Long Beach, CA, October 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- United Pacific Industries’ subdivision UPcarparts.com, a premier classic car and truck parts manufacturer, is proud to announce the release of their 26 LED Sequential Tail Light for the 1962-1964 Chevy Nova, debuting exclusively at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas on November 1, 2022.
United Pacific has long been a leader in lighting for classic trucks and cars, and these tail lights are no exception. As UPI Marketing & Creative Director Jai Baek notes, “First-generation Novas are highly sought after by collectors and enthusiasts and we’ve had numerous requests for updated tail lights.”
As a result of the demand, UPcarparts created OEM-style sequential tail lights with 26 crisp LEDs, offering a substantial increase in safety compared to the Nova’s standard incandescent bulbs. The lights have been designed with fitment and quality in mind, ensuring a seamless install while honoring the aesthetics of the Nova’s vintage lines.
The features of these super bright red LEDs include:
· Sequential operation with selector switch to choose sequential left, sequential right, or sequential function off.
· Brake attention option with sequence-once function.
· High-quality injection molded polycarbonate lens.
· Epoxy coated, fully sealed electronics.
· Comes with the 1157 Plug Adapter that matches the car’s connection and aids in ease of plug-and-play installation.
· Requires LED compatible flasher for proper operation (UPcarparts item #s 90652 or 90649).
The lights are currently available to order on UPcarparts.com, MSRP: $53.99/ea.
About United Pacific
United Pacific Industries is a leading manufacturer of classic vehicle and heavy-duty truck products. With over 20,000 parts engineered with superior reliability to meet the demands of automotive enthusiasts, United Pacific sets the standard for quality, design, and innovation.
For more information, visit UPauto.com.
Chandra Johnston
(562) 421-3888 x1116
www.upcarparts.com
