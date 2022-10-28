Catholic Community of Waukesha Road to Healing
Catholic Community of Waukesha and Waukesha Catholic School joint statement on the Darrell Brooks guilty verdict.
Waukesha, WI, October 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As the Catholic Community of Waukesha and Waukesha Catholic School, we find today’s verdict in finding Darrell Brooks guilty on all counts, another step on the road to healing. As we receive this result, we know that God is the source of all justice, love, and mercy.
St. Paul to the Romans tells us: Do not be overcome by evil but overcome evil by good. We have experienced this through the outpouring of support from the people and businesses of Waukesha. We appreciate the professionalism, patience and perseverance practiced by Judge Jennifer Dorow and the District Attorney’s office. We thank the members of the jury for their civic duty.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all those experiencing the impact of today’s verdict. We continue to pray and support the families and individuals who will spend their lives overcoming the loss of loved ones, innocence and trust. It is within the healing presence of our Lord Jesus Christ, that we take the next steps. Our faith will carry us forward... as individuals and as a community.
