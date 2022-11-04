Sytel Extends CCaaS Subscription Service Into Europe and APAC
Softdial Cloud™, Sytel's Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) subscription facility for SMB and enterprise contact centers, was previously only available in North America, and now has points of presence throughout Europe and APAC regions.
Aylesbury, United Kingdom, November 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sytel has announced the expanded availability of Softdial Cloud™, its Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) subscription facility for SMB and enterprise contact centers. Softdial Cloud™ was previously only available in North America, and now has points of presence throughout Europe and APAC regions.
Fully managed and supported by Sytel, Softdial Cloud™ presents a ready-to-go, low-risk opportunity for organisations to migrate or expand their contact center services to the cloud with no upfront investment.
Commenting on the announcement, Sytel CEO Michael McKinlay said, “Softdial Cloud™ gives full access to our flagship Softdial Contact Center™ (SCC) software, delivering rich, full-service functionality at scale in the cloud; no restriction, no compromise.
“With Softdial Cloud™, users can achieve more with the resources they have. Everything that can be automated is automated, so the best possible efficiency is maintained.
“Supervisors are freed from having to constantly monitor service levels. Agents are kept productive automatically, with the right workload for their ability, even multiple text sessions at once. Varied work helps to keep high-value agents engaged and attrition low.
“And Softdial Cloud™ is good news for customers, too. Yes, they can use their channel of choice - chat, voice, email, etc. But, they can also switch easily between them to continue the conversation with the same agent, who has everything they need in a single web app, no matter which channel. A seamless customer journey delivers faster resolution with less effort, so more satisfied customers.
“New subscribers can get up and running in days, guided by one of our expert client managers, with no software to install, no IT specialists required and minimal training needed. They can instantly scale up and down as demand requires, or extend and customise under Sytel’s expert guidance. All the power, flexibility and advanced functionality of SCC is in their hands.”
Softdial Cloud™ out-of-the-box facilities include:
- automated response to changing customer contact patterns, with full blending and balancing of all voice, email, chat and messaging queues.
- a cloud ACD that will scale to in excess of 10,000 agents but equally well manage a 50-seat contact center.
- a predictive dialer that keeps agents as busy as possible, giving world-leading performance even under the strictest compliance rules.
- in-session channel switching, e.g. chat to voice, leading to faster resolution and greater customer satisfaction.
- the ability for agents to multitask across contact channels at the same time.
- a rich set of APIs to allow integration with any third-party product.
- comprehensive reporting, for real-time monitoring and historical analysis
To find out more, request a demo or sign up, visit softdial.cloud.
About Sytel
Sytel provides CCaaS technology that redefines what is possible in a cloud contact center software platform.
Our mission is to deliver on the promise of easy-to-consume contact centre services but provide an Out-Of-the-Box Experience (OOBE) that incorporates multisession and multimedia ACD, blending, class-leading outbound and an enterprise toolset for contact center workflows, agent desktop, reporting and line-of-business integration.
Sytel offers CCaaS direct to subscribers and, with our partners, delivers complete CCaaS solutions for carriers, CCSPs and large-scale end users in over 50 countries. Sytel’s technology is at the core of many of the largest call centre operations in the world.
Contact
Jamie Stewart
+44 1296 381200
www.sytel.com
