Lakeside Poly Manufacturing Announced the Acquisition of Ventco
Lakeside Poly Manufacturing, a Lakeside Group Company, has acquired Ventco, a manufacturer of commercial and residential ventilation products.
Paragould, AR, November 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “Today is an exciting day as our Lakeside Group of companies is once again expanding. Lakeside Poly Manufacturing, a Lakeside Group Company, has acquired Ventco, a manufacturer of commercial and residential ventilation products," said Kyle Lane, CEO of Lakeside.
This acquisition further enhances Ventco’s sales and service offering by adding additional resources and scale to expand our customer reach. Ventco’s management team is led by Ben Oskarsson, VP of Sales & Marketing, a 27-year veteran of the engineered building products manufacturing industry.
Lakeside Poly Manufacturing will continue manufacturing operations at their plant in Wrens, Georgia, and all current employees have been retained.
Ventco will contribute positively to the growth strategy of Lakeside Group of Companies. “The acquisition of Ventco will strengthen our brand and will allow us to accelerate growth possibilities. It will allow us to expand with our existing customers as well as allow us to service new markets outside the construction industry,” said Kyle Lane, CEO of Lakeside.
About Lakeside Poly Manufacturing
Lakeside Poly Manufacturing is located in Wrens, GA which is located 125 miles from the Port of Savannah, GA. The operations are over 93,000 sq feet and sits on 112 acres. This addition is strategic as it will allow us to have room for expansions for our growing Lakeside Group of companies.
About Ventco
Ventco, which goes to market with the following brands: ProfileVent®, Contractor’s Choice®, The RidgeVent®, Hip & RidgeVent®, Mongoose®, and TileVent®, specializes in Engineered Technical polyester non-wovens. Ventco’s website is www.profilevent.com.
