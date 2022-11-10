Hand Sanitizer Recall
Thornton, CO, November 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Adam’s Polishes, LLC is voluntarily recalling lot 133475 of Adam’s Polishes Hand Sanitizer to the consumer level. FDA testing has found this lot to contain undeclared methanol. Adam’s Polishes is recalling 19 other lots in an abundance of caution.
Risk Statement: Persons who accidentally ingest (drink) these products are at risk for methanol poisoning. Substantial methanol ingestion can result in coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death. To date, Adam’s Polishes has not received any reports of injury, illness, or other adverse events related to this recall.
This product is used as a hand sanitizer marketed to help decrease bacteria on the skin when soap and water are not available. Adam’s Polishes Hand Sanitizer is packaged in 4 oz., 8 oz., 16 oz., and one gallon bottles. These bottles are spray bottles for the 4 oz., 8 oz., and 16 oz. and jugs for the gallon bottles. Please visit https://adamspolishes.com/pages/hs-voluntary-recall. This is the Adam’s Polishes web site to check if your product’s lot number is included in this recall and, if so, how to request a credit. The hand sanitizer was distributed nationwide in the USA to internet customers between June 2020 and March 2022.
- 133470
- 133471
- 133472
- 133473
- 133474
- 133475
- 133476
- 133477
- 133478
- 133479
- 133480
- 133481
- 133482
- 133483
- 137731
- 137732
- 137733
- 137734
- 139322
- 143327
Adam’s Polishes is notifying its customers by email. Consumers who have any recalled Adam’s Polishes Hand Sanitizer products should immediately stop using the product and dispose of it in accordance with local regulations. Consumers can email Adam’s Polishes with a request for a credit at hs@adamspolishes.com. You will need to include a picture of the bottle including the lot number.
Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Adam’s Polishes at e-mail address hs@adamspolishes.com. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using this drug product.
Office hours and telephone number: 9 am – 4 pm MST, 720-812-3460.
Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
Complete and submit the report online at www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm.
Regular mail or fax: download the form at www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. adamspolishes.com/pages/hs-voluntary-recall
Adam’s Polishes LLC
8225 North Valley Highway
Thornton, Colorado 80221
Company Contact:
Derek Johnson
Email: hs@adamspolishes.com
