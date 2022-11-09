Integrated Lending Technologies Announces Partnership with TruDecision to Drive Volume and Profitability with Lenders
Irving, TX, November 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Integrated Lending Technologies (ILT) announced today that they have entered into an agreement to partner with Irving, TX-based TruDecision Inc. (TruDecision) to provide sophisticated analytic tools through their Allegro™ Lending Suite (Allegro™) Loan Origination System. By integrating TruDecision’s suite of analytic tools, ILT’s lender clients will have access to customized tools that accurately predict risk and yield, driving more approvals and increased dealer satisfaction.
TruDecision provides a unique analytic platform as a service, that allows the company to rapidly deploy highly sophisticated tools that are customized to each lender’s unique platform. “A properly built origination scoring model is a great place to start, but the lender must understand how their own loss, amortization and expense trends factor into their return. We provide analytics from the front-end to the back-end, supporting a much more refined strategy,” said Daniel Parry, CEO of TruDecision. “Many auto lenders, such as credit unions and regional banks, do not have an army of analysts analyzing millions of records in order to understand how those elements drive profitability. We effectively provide that kind of support so lenders across the credit spectrum and compete more effectively for high quality paper.”
“We are committed to connecting credit unions, community banks and other lenders with the powerful tools needed to provide more approvals and create an enhanced customer experience,” said Andrew Nelson, EVP/COO of Integrated Lending Technologies. “With TruDecision’s comprehensive suite of analytics, paired with Allegro’s robust automation capabilities, they are an ideal partner to enhance our clients’ credit decisioning and expand credit availability.”
About Integrated Lending Technologies, LLC.
Integrated Lending Technologies (ILT) has been providing innovative technology solutions for the lending industry since 2001 when it released the first version of DILLS™. ILT’s latest release is the Allegro™ Lending Suite, a cloud-based loan origination system comprised of three modules, one for indirect (Dealer), another for direct (Branch) and a third for lifestyle lending (Provider). This new ILT system includes an extraordinarily versatile automated decisioning system, regulatory compliance tools, limitless reporting capability and integration with any core management system. And, like its predecessors, Allegro™ includes options to make it the ultimate management tool for CUSOs and other lending managers. To learn more about Integrated Lending Technologies, visit http://www.allegroloan.com.
About TruDecision
TruDecision is a fintech company focused on providing sophisticated analytic solutions to consumer lenders that deliver superior bottom-line results. TruDecision serves banks, credit unions and finance companies across multiple lending products, including auto, motorcycle and unsecured personal loans in the United States and Canada. They offer expert product origination scores, as well as pricing optimization, yield management, collections models, credit attributes and customized decisioning APIs. For more information, reach out to solutions@trudecision.com or visit www.trudecision.com.
