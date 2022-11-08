Buitrago Cigars Now Offers a Full-Line of Hookah Products
Miami, FL, November 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "Hookahs may just be for you if you want to have fun with friends and family," said Martin Buitrago, director of marketing. "These water pipes are now available on our website alongside other necessities like hoses, bowls, tobacco, and charcoal. Stop by and check out our entire new line of hookah products today."
A Beautiful and Relaxing Experience
Hookahs have been around since the 16th century. In fact, they're one of the oldest smoking tools known to man. Their aesthetic design of a glass bowl combined with shisha of varying flavors provides a unique experience that users can share with friends.
At Buitrago Cigars, they offer two main varieties of pipes. These include traditional hand-made designs and newer lightweight options that can be disassembled. Whether you want to make your hookah the centerpiece of a gathering or want a simple device to carry along with you, you'll be able to find it at Buitrago Cigars.
A Flavorable Smoke for Everyone
A keystone of any great hookah is its charcoal. You need to have specialized hookah charcoal in order to light your shisha tobacco. This charcoal provides a steady burn that creates a favorable smoke for all to enjoy.
They stock a variety of hookah charcoal so that you can craft the ideal experience for your smoking adventure. They have quick-lighting hookah charcoal that is ideal for quick smoking sessions. They also have long-lasting charcoal that takes a bit longer to warm up, but will burn steady for a long time.
Countless Shisha Tobacco Tastes
Shisha tobacco is a very unique product that is available in a variety of flavors, so you'll be sure to find more than one that meets your liking. Unlike other tobacco for cigarettes and cigars, shisha tobacco is specifically designed to be used in hookah pipes.
It's comprised of many different ingredients like honey, glycerin, and flavorings. Typically, only about 15% of the entire shisha is comprised of hookah tobacco. You'll notice that hookah shisha contains a lot more moisture than other tobacco products. This attribute is what makes it absolutely perfect for your hookah smoking experience.
Keeping This Relaxing Tradition Alive
Hookahs have been a long-time tradition to bring people together and relax. Whether you're celebrating a lifetime achievement or kicking back on a Friday night, hookah smoking can be a great activity for family and friends to enjoy together.
Pull away from technology and step back into the past where hookah smoking was offered as a communal activity for kings and sheiks alike. Enjoy each other's company while you taste the deepest of unique hookah shisha tobaccos.
At Buitrago Cigars, we have all the hookah supplies that you need to get started with this time-tested tradition. Simply visit https://www.buitragocigars.com/ today or stop by their Miami, Florida location to check out a wide array of hookah pipes, shisha tobacco and charcoal products.
A Beautiful and Relaxing Experience
Hookahs have been around since the 16th century. In fact, they're one of the oldest smoking tools known to man. Their aesthetic design of a glass bowl combined with shisha of varying flavors provides a unique experience that users can share with friends.
At Buitrago Cigars, they offer two main varieties of pipes. These include traditional hand-made designs and newer lightweight options that can be disassembled. Whether you want to make your hookah the centerpiece of a gathering or want a simple device to carry along with you, you'll be able to find it at Buitrago Cigars.
A Flavorable Smoke for Everyone
A keystone of any great hookah is its charcoal. You need to have specialized hookah charcoal in order to light your shisha tobacco. This charcoal provides a steady burn that creates a favorable smoke for all to enjoy.
They stock a variety of hookah charcoal so that you can craft the ideal experience for your smoking adventure. They have quick-lighting hookah charcoal that is ideal for quick smoking sessions. They also have long-lasting charcoal that takes a bit longer to warm up, but will burn steady for a long time.
Countless Shisha Tobacco Tastes
Shisha tobacco is a very unique product that is available in a variety of flavors, so you'll be sure to find more than one that meets your liking. Unlike other tobacco for cigarettes and cigars, shisha tobacco is specifically designed to be used in hookah pipes.
It's comprised of many different ingredients like honey, glycerin, and flavorings. Typically, only about 15% of the entire shisha is comprised of hookah tobacco. You'll notice that hookah shisha contains a lot more moisture than other tobacco products. This attribute is what makes it absolutely perfect for your hookah smoking experience.
Keeping This Relaxing Tradition Alive
Hookahs have been a long-time tradition to bring people together and relax. Whether you're celebrating a lifetime achievement or kicking back on a Friday night, hookah smoking can be a great activity for family and friends to enjoy together.
Pull away from technology and step back into the past where hookah smoking was offered as a communal activity for kings and sheiks alike. Enjoy each other's company while you taste the deepest of unique hookah shisha tobaccos.
At Buitrago Cigars, we have all the hookah supplies that you need to get started with this time-tested tradition. Simply visit https://www.buitragocigars.com/ today or stop by their Miami, Florida location to check out a wide array of hookah pipes, shisha tobacco and charcoal products.
Contact
Buitrago CigarsContact
Martin Buitrago
800-979-8430
buitragocigars.com
Martin Buitrago
800-979-8430
buitragocigars.com
Categories