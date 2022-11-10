Crypto Lists Introduces Media Section: Delivering Crypto Sector Content to a Targeted Audience
In light of an increasingly regulated environment for cryptocurrencies, Crypto Lists has opened a media section. Any type of approved—by Crypto Lists—coins, tokens, NFTs, and crypto casinos can now get seen by a highly targeted audience. The new section went live this week on CryptoLists.com.
London, United Kingdom, November 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Crypto companies that seek increased exposure can now also feature their breaking news on CryptoLists.com. A new section is live, where businesses can select between different kinds of sponsored content such as a post or banner ad placements.
To be expected, the content must be both newsworthy and current. A maximum of three links are allowed to be featured, with only one link per 100 words. Crypto Lists reserves the right to refuse content that is overly promotional or identical to other news already visible in search engines.
Tom White, Head of Content at Crypto Lists Ltd, encourages visitors to submit their most exciting announcements: ”The crypto sector is booming and the amount of interest in the space is growing all the time. With the sheer amount of new entrants, getting your product, service, or announcement in front of a highly targeted audience can be incredibly beneficial. And, knowing that Crypto Lists only features highly reputable content, appearing on our site can lend your brand legitimacy in the space.” In a highly volatile crypto market, many visitors are looking for crypto casinos with a wide range of games. And, also searching for more news and insights than usual. It’s therefore a great opportunity to be found in the media section of Crypto Lists.
More information can be found at https://www.cryptolists.com/media/. In addition, content will also feature on the front page of the website alongside trending topics and the latest news. This ensures paid-for content gets in front of as many eyes as possible. Any references in sponsored content will be formatted as "no follow" links, in accordance with recommended guidelines.
See the latest news from one of the fastest growing sites in the crypto space at https://www.cryptolists.com/news/.
To be expected, the content must be both newsworthy and current. A maximum of three links are allowed to be featured, with only one link per 100 words. Crypto Lists reserves the right to refuse content that is overly promotional or identical to other news already visible in search engines.
Tom White, Head of Content at Crypto Lists Ltd, encourages visitors to submit their most exciting announcements: ”The crypto sector is booming and the amount of interest in the space is growing all the time. With the sheer amount of new entrants, getting your product, service, or announcement in front of a highly targeted audience can be incredibly beneficial. And, knowing that Crypto Lists only features highly reputable content, appearing on our site can lend your brand legitimacy in the space.” In a highly volatile crypto market, many visitors are looking for crypto casinos with a wide range of games. And, also searching for more news and insights than usual. It’s therefore a great opportunity to be found in the media section of Crypto Lists.
More information can be found at https://www.cryptolists.com/media/. In addition, content will also feature on the front page of the website alongside trending topics and the latest news. This ensures paid-for content gets in front of as many eyes as possible. Any references in sponsored content will be formatted as "no follow" links, in accordance with recommended guidelines.
See the latest news from one of the fastest growing sites in the crypto space at https://www.cryptolists.com/news/.
Contact
Crypto Lists LimitedContact
Markus Jalmerot
+351911065323
https://www.cryptolists.com
Markus Jalmerot
+351911065323
https://www.cryptolists.com
Categories