An Urban Fantasy Novel for Lovers of Asia and the Paranormal: "The Glint of the Luopan"

Sally Feng, writer and China expert, releases her Urban Fantasy novel "The Glint of the Luopan," which aims to give a deeper insight into Chinese culture. It tells the story of Lai Fang, a Chinese immigrant in her mid-twenties who has lost her memory and is now looking for her father. Along the way, she rediscovers her native language and stumbles upon a secret society in China that claims to have found an effective solution for overpopulation.