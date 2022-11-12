An Urban Fantasy Novel for Lovers of Asia and the Paranormal: "The Glint of the Luopan"
Sally Feng, writer and China expert, releases her Urban Fantasy novel "The Glint of the Luopan," which aims to give a deeper insight into Chinese culture. It tells the story of Lai Fang, a Chinese immigrant in her mid-twenties who has lost her memory and is now looking for her father. Along the way, she rediscovers her native language and stumbles upon a secret society in China that claims to have found an effective solution for overpopulation.
New York, NY, November 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, Sally Feng, writer and China expert, releases her Urban Fantasy novel "The Glint of the Luopan," which aims to give a deeper insight into Chinese culture. It tells the story of Lai Fang, a Chinese immigrant in her mid-twenties who has lost her memory and is now looking for her father. Along the way, she rediscovers her native language and stumbles upon a secret society in China that claims to have found an effective solution for overpopulation.
"I was looking for a way to give people insights about Chinese culture and entertain them at the same time," Sally Feng says. "China has received a lot of bad press in recent years. Over 60 percent of people say that they're skeptical about China. I want to show them what a wonderful ancient and rich culture it has. Daoism, for example, plays a major role in the novel, the whole magical system is oriented towards it.
Sally Feng has studied Sinology and works as a Chinese translator and editor. "Chinese is, of course, a complex language. It seems to completely defy our usual understanding of how a language works," the author says. "And that is why for me, it is also connected with the fantastic, the supernatural. It is linked to a second strong interest of mine: the paranormal." Accordingly, the protagonist of the novel is also a UFO believer and she encounters remote viewers, tulpas, and a strange ethereal substance called Jindan on her journey.
"It's a quirky mix of Avatar (the series), X-Files, and Twin Peaks, with some similarities to R.F. Kuang's Babel," Sally Feng laughs. " A fantasy story in an Asian setting."
The novel is available primarily via Amazon at the following link: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BKY2KQ15/. If you would like to contact the author, the easiest way to do so is via her Instagram profile @sally_feng_writer. (Twitter: @sallyfengwriter)
"I was looking for a way to give people insights about Chinese culture and entertain them at the same time," Sally Feng says. "China has received a lot of bad press in recent years. Over 60 percent of people say that they're skeptical about China. I want to show them what a wonderful ancient and rich culture it has. Daoism, for example, plays a major role in the novel, the whole magical system is oriented towards it.
Sally Feng has studied Sinology and works as a Chinese translator and editor. "Chinese is, of course, a complex language. It seems to completely defy our usual understanding of how a language works," the author says. "And that is why for me, it is also connected with the fantastic, the supernatural. It is linked to a second strong interest of mine: the paranormal." Accordingly, the protagonist of the novel is also a UFO believer and she encounters remote viewers, tulpas, and a strange ethereal substance called Jindan on her journey.
"It's a quirky mix of Avatar (the series), X-Files, and Twin Peaks, with some similarities to R.F. Kuang's Babel," Sally Feng laughs. " A fantasy story in an Asian setting."
The novel is available primarily via Amazon at the following link: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BKY2KQ15/. If you would like to contact the author, the easiest way to do so is via her Instagram profile @sally_feng_writer. (Twitter: @sallyfengwriter)
Contact
Sally FengContact
+49017653840515
https://laemmchen.blog/
+49017653840515
https://laemmchen.blog/
Categories