"Falling Higher" Soundtrack
Sunset strip 80s band Ampage, whose forty-year career as the opening act for the biggest names in rock including Def Leppard, Billy Idol, Blue Oyster Cult, and everyone in between, releases a documentary based on their unlikely survival and inspiring life story. With never before seen footage of superfan Jeff Conaway and narrated by Jake Busey, the film’s hip sobriety message is supported by a memorable soundtrack of twenty-five original Ampage songs.
Sunset strip 80s band Ampage, whose forty-year career as the opening act for the biggest names in rock including Def Leppard, Billy Idol, Blue Oyster Cult and Eric Clapton, releases a documentary based on their unlikely survival and inspiring life story. With never before seen footage of superfan Jeff Conaway and narrated by Jake Busey, the film's hip sobriety message is supported by a memorable soundtrack of twenty-five original Ampage songs.
Forcefield Studios, Ampage’s new record label, has remastered and released the entire twenty-five song album that is the compelling soundtrack to the movie, “Falling Higher.” The music, expertly recorded and created with the help of legendary producers and sidemen including Duane Baron, Mitch Mitchell, Earl Slick and Rick Allen, includes all the Ampage hits and makes the case that great rock and roll isn’t all about the headliners.
The poignant seventy-five-minute documentary, full of authentic interviews and vintage footage, is being released by Freestyle Digital media, a division of Byron Allen’s company. It will be available to stream or download on all distribution platforms on January 24, 2023.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYflhsBg_zc
https://promo.theorchard.com/mWzAekroM9GYXRT2DEqu
Contact: Kathryn Levine
Kathryn@forcefieldstudios.com
