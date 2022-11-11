"Falling Higher" Soundtrack

Sunset strip 80s band Ampage, whose forty-year career as the opening act for the biggest names in rock including Def Leppard, Billy Idol, Blue Oyster Cult, and everyone in between, releases a documentary based on their unlikely survival and inspiring life story. With never before seen footage of superfan Jeff Conaway and narrated by Jake Busey, the film’s hip sobriety message is supported by a memorable soundtrack of twenty-five original Ampage songs.