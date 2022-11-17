Sale of Pelion Self Storage, Pelion, SC Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Hilton Head Island, SC, November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties Inc. announces the recent sale of Pelion Self Storage, located at 6035 Fish Hatchery Rd. in Pelion, SC. Midcoast Properties represented the regional buyer, with Michael Morrison as lead broker.
The facility, situated on 0.90 +/- acres along Fish Hatchery Rd., is comprised of both climate-controlled and non-climate standard units. Amenities include 24/7 access, digital video surveillance, and online rentals with bill pay.
Pelion, SC, is located between the tourist destinations of Lake Murray, SC and Lake Marion, SC. It is approximately 20 miles southwest of Columbia, SC, 60 miles northeast of Augusta, GA, and 111 miles northwest of Charleston, SC.
Finishing up the second half of 2022, buyers’ interests and activities continue to be strong in the self-storage market, with Midcoast Properties closing multiple transactions. Midcoast Properties continues to be client-focused and serves as a valuable resource to self-storage owners, buyers, industry members, and investors.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self-storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
Michael Morrison
(803)600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
