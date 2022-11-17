Pregmune Joins Digital Twin Consortium
New York, NY, November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Pregmune is thrilled to announce that has recently joined the Digital Twin Consortium (DTC), a global initiative created with the goal to be The Authority in Digital Twin(TM) as it relates to policy, security, interoperability, and overall development of digital twins.
Founded in 2020 by Dr. Andrea Vidali, a world renown endometriosis and miscarriage specialist, surgeon reproductive immunologist also serving as Pregmune’s CEO, Pregmune employs immunology, clinical experience, and digital twin technologies to discover and provide innovative answers and solutions to patients, medical providers, and enterprises in the fertility field.
Based on Dr. Vidali’s research in the fields of IVF, miscarriage and Immunology, Pregmune has developed and is dedicated to continuously improve and curate a unique data asset and AI-powered platform at the cusp of the exponentially growing Digital Twins, Digital Healthcare and Fertility markets. Pregmune applies a unique immunogenetic approach to identify and collect medical grade and real-world data from patients experiencing repeated pregnancy losses and unexplained infertility, combining data across traditional silos (medical, lifestyle, demographics, environmental) towards a holistic view of infertility and its explanations. The innovative company also employs state-of-the-art AI and IT technologies to find relationships and correlations between the biological and digital elements to solve unexplained infertility and improve patients’ health and ultimately, their quality of life.
Pregmune’s COO Ester Pescio & CTO Marco Cello commented: “Complex problems, like unexplained infertility, require an out-of-the-box approach and radical innovation to find answers and develop solutions that could not emerge leveraging on traditional methodologies only. The digital twin framework provides the path to tackle such problems, and therefore Pregmune is devoted to building the first of a kind Digital Twin of Infertility, and is the reason why Pregmune has joined the DTC.”
Within the Digital Twin Consortium, Pregmune will be collaborating specifically on the Healthcare & Life Sciences Working Group Hub, whose mission is improving patients’ outcomes while reducing operating margins, and the Security & Trustworthiness hub, endeavoring to ensure the securest of digital twins worldwide. Notable members Pregmune would have the opportunity to collaborate with include Dell Technologies, Google and GE among many others.
“We are thrilled to have Pregmune as a member of Digital Twin Consortium,” said Dan Isaacs, CTO, Digital Twin Consortium. “The Digital Twin Consortium looks forward to bringing their experience and health care industry knowledge to further advance the use and evolution of digital twins in this important industry.”
