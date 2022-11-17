Shoals Medical Oncology Practices Combine
Clearview Cancer Institute (CCI) and the medical oncology division of North Alabama Cancer Center (NACC), formerly Northwest Alabama Cancer Care, are joining together in Florence and Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
Huntsville, AL, November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Clearview Cancer Institute (CCI) and the medical oncology division of North Alabama Cancer Center (NACC), formerly Northwest Alabama Cancer Care, are joining together in order to enhance services, expand offerings and be the source of excellent cancer care to patients in Northwest Alabama.
“Our collective teams – now united as Clearview Cancer Institute – share a dedication to delivering compassionate, quality, cancer care,” said Gary Walton, Chief Executive Officer at Clearview Cancer Institute. “It’s our privilege to continue CCI’s long history of excellent medical oncology services, through a collaborative approach. As one team and combined resources, the newly expanded Clearview Cancer Institute will proudly serve the Shoals, providing advanced cancer care, close to home.”
With this partnership, Clearview Cancer Institute will provide three locations in the Shoals and welcome James Patrick Daugherty, MD, to its team of oncologists. Dr. Patrick Daugherty has provided cancer care in the Shoals for more than four decades. He will begin seeing patients at Clearview Cancer Institute on January 17, 2023.
The addition of Dr. Daugherty increases the Clearview Cancer Institute-Shoals provider team to four physicians and five advanced practice providers, bringing the entire medical staff to more than 60 providers and 13 locations for patients across Northwest Alabama.
Melissa Watkins
256-327-5884
clearviewcancer.com
