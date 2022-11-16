Matt King Joins Boys Scouts of America, Dan Beard Council Board of Directors
Cincinnati, OH, November 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Matt King, Cincinnati businessman and co-founder of King Hightower Strategies, was unanimously approved to serve on the Board of Directors of the Dan Beard Council as the Fort Hamilton District Chair.
The Dan Beard Council is the administrative body of the Boy Scouts of America in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. With a geographic area of 12 counties in Southwestern Ohio and Northern Kentucky and an average annual membership of 20,000 families, the Dan Beard Council is one of the larger metropolitan councils in the country and the largest youth organization in the Cincinnati area.
“We at The Dan Beard Council, Boy Scouts of America, and the Fort Hamilton District of Butler County are pleased to welcome Matt King as our District Chairperson and member of our Board of Directors for the Council. Mr. King brings a wealth of experience working with young people as well as an abundance of enthusiasm to this vital volunteer role. We look forward to him sharing his vision and providing leadership in our mission to better serve the youth in our community.” - Dallas Lemaster, Fort Hamilton District Director
Matt King will Chair the the Fort Hamilton District which proudly serves:
- Edgewood City Schools
- Fairfield City School District
- Hamilton City School District
- Lakota Local School District
- Madison City Schools
- Middletown City Schools
- Monroe Local Schools
- New Miami Local Schools
- Ross Local School District
- Talawanda School District
Matt King’s resume is extensive, with backgrounds in aviation, drone technology, energy, petroleum, real estate and career technical education. In years past, King and his team have led several Merit Badge classes teaching students about digital media, drones and video production.
“Scouting has always been such an important part of our youth in the region. My goal is to continue to honor the Scouting tradition and the outdoors while incorporating in-demand skills, technology and expanding the Council’s footprint to more urban schools,” says King.
