Microvascular Therapeutics Receives Funds from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) for Its Brain Tumor Program
Tucson, AZ, November 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Microvascular Therapeutics (MVT), a clinical stage biotechnology company based in Tucson, AZ, was recently awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Cancer Institute (NCI).
Emmanuelle Meuillet, Chief Scientific and Operating Officer at MVT said, “We are thankful to receive these funds from the NCI and are truly excited about the further development of our product in combination with High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU). This project is a truly collaborative one that was made possible by the work of co-PI, Dr. Henrik Odéen, PhD., and collaborators from the Departments of Radiology and Imaging Sciences and Neurosurgery at the University of Utah.”
She adds, “Glioblastoma is a deadly disease for which innovative treatments remain sparse, leaving patients with a very poor prognostic. This technology would be minimally invasive and could be tested in the clinic soon, pending efficacy and safety studies.”
“We have been collaborating on this project for the past year and have obtained significant preliminary results in a rat model of glioblastoma,” says Dr. Odéen. “We are very grateful to receive these funds to continue this truly collaborative industrial-academic work using this novel and potentially very impactful approach to treat such a devastating disease.”
For further information, contact Emmanuelle Meuillet at e.meuillet@mvtpharma.com.
About Microvascular Therapeutics
Microvascular Therapeutics (MVT) Microvascular Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company based in Tucson, Arizona and is a leader in microbubble technology. MVT's mission is to develop the next generation of contrast agents for diagnostic ultrasound and advance the field of ultrasound for diagnosis and treatment of disease. The chemists at MVT have developed a new, patented formulation that may potentially serve as a platform for development of agents for molecular imaging and image-guided therapy.
www.mvtpharma.com
Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R43CA272149. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.
Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R43CA272149. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.
Contact
Emmanuelle Meuillet
