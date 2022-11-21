Wynona’s House is the First to Stream Newly Released Documentary in the Tri-State Area at 2022 Training & Workshops on Child Maltreatment Series

Wynona’s House, Essex County’s Child Advocacy Center, Holds Second Free Training Event in its 2022 Training and Workshops on Child Maltreatment Series: A Free Multidisciplinary Team Response Training Event. Wynona’s House Was the First to Stream a Newly Released, Award-Winning Documentary in the Tri-State Area Which Focuses on Online Grooming and Exploitation.