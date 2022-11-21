What the Funk?!; an All BIPOC Burlesque Festival Weekender Travels to Atlanta for a Weekend Celebrating Funk This December

The Atlanta School of Burlesque in partnership with Puckduction, a Black & Queer owned performing arts production company based in Seattle, WA, will be bringing A Weekend With What The Funk?! Festival to Atlanta’s Metropolitan Studios. The Pacific Northwest’s only all BIPOC burlesque festival, What the Funk?! pays tribute to the Black American music genre of Funk through the performance art medium Burlesque.