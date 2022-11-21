What the Funk?!; an All BIPOC Burlesque Festival Weekender Travels to Atlanta for a Weekend Celebrating Funk This December
The Atlanta School of Burlesque in partnership with Puckduction, a Black & Queer owned performing arts production company based in Seattle, WA, will be bringing A Weekend With What The Funk?! Festival to Atlanta’s Metropolitan Studios. The Pacific Northwest’s only all BIPOC burlesque festival, What the Funk?! pays tribute to the Black American music genre of Funk through the performance art medium Burlesque.
Atlanta, GA, November 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Atlanta School of Burlesque in partnership with Puckduction, a Black & Queer owned performing arts production company based in Seattle, WA, will be bringing A Weekend With What The Funk?! Festival to Atlanta’s Metropolitan Studios. The Pacific Northwest’s only all BIPOC burlesque festival, What the Funk?! pays tribute to the Black American music genre of Funk while showcasing and honoring the artistry of Black, Indigenous and performers of color through the often-overlooked performance art medium of Burlesque. WTFF celebrates performers locally, nationally, and internationally through their three-day festival. They hope to inspire, offer representation, and shine a spotlight on the creativity and talent found in the BIPOC Burlesque community.
Opening night on 12/1 kicks off with You Sing, We Strip Burlesque Karaoke™: Funk Edition! Featuring headliners Shimmy LaRoux and D'Monica Leone and local and regional performers.
Nights two and three, 12/2 & 12/3, are their showcase evenings with both early and late showings. Each show will feature a variety of headliner performances by P.NoNoire (2022 Mr. Exotic World), Android Allure (2022 Grand Master Funk), Samson Night, Goddess Briq House, D'Monica Leone (Imperial Mr. Gay Washington 2022), Shimmy LaRoux (Playboy Denmark Cover Model June 2022 & Miss Burlesque World 2022), GiGi Holliday, Mx. Pucks A'Plenty, Rebecca Mm Davis, and more.
Their final day of events closes out on 12/4 with the What The Funk: A Love Letter to the POC Community documentary screening that premiered at the 2022 Seattle Queer Film Festival. Follow producer and founder Kia Puckett, aka Mx. Pucks A'Plenty, in this labor of love as they explore what it means to rewrite the rules of burlesque to build a supportive community of performers for personal and professional development. See excerpts of live festival performances as well as intimate behind the scenes footage. Hear performers speak about the inspiration that drives their performances as well as lingering challenges to inclusivity and accessibility. Explore what it means to question cultural norms, utilize the body as an artistic medium, and live life on one's own terms. The screening will be followed by a talk back with Mx. Pucks A’Plenty and Briq House.
Movement and lecture classes will also be offered throughout the day on 12/2 and 12/3.
Representation matters, and that is why it is so noteworthy that this festival is making its way to Metropolitan Studios, here in Atlanta; they’re making history. Burlesque isn’t just entertainment and art, it is culture. This is a cultural space that we are activating with joy, hope and representation.
For tickets and more information, please visit: www.metrostudioseav.com/funk.
Opening night on 12/1 kicks off with You Sing, We Strip Burlesque Karaoke™: Funk Edition! Featuring headliners Shimmy LaRoux and D'Monica Leone and local and regional performers.
Nights two and three, 12/2 & 12/3, are their showcase evenings with both early and late showings. Each show will feature a variety of headliner performances by P.NoNoire (2022 Mr. Exotic World), Android Allure (2022 Grand Master Funk), Samson Night, Goddess Briq House, D'Monica Leone (Imperial Mr. Gay Washington 2022), Shimmy LaRoux (Playboy Denmark Cover Model June 2022 & Miss Burlesque World 2022), GiGi Holliday, Mx. Pucks A'Plenty, Rebecca Mm Davis, and more.
Their final day of events closes out on 12/4 with the What The Funk: A Love Letter to the POC Community documentary screening that premiered at the 2022 Seattle Queer Film Festival. Follow producer and founder Kia Puckett, aka Mx. Pucks A'Plenty, in this labor of love as they explore what it means to rewrite the rules of burlesque to build a supportive community of performers for personal and professional development. See excerpts of live festival performances as well as intimate behind the scenes footage. Hear performers speak about the inspiration that drives their performances as well as lingering challenges to inclusivity and accessibility. Explore what it means to question cultural norms, utilize the body as an artistic medium, and live life on one's own terms. The screening will be followed by a talk back with Mx. Pucks A’Plenty and Briq House.
Movement and lecture classes will also be offered throughout the day on 12/2 and 12/3.
Representation matters, and that is why it is so noteworthy that this festival is making its way to Metropolitan Studios, here in Atlanta; they’re making history. Burlesque isn’t just entertainment and art, it is culture. This is a cultural space that we are activating with joy, hope and representation.
For tickets and more information, please visit: www.metrostudioseav.com/funk.
Contact
Metropolitan Studios, Inc.Contact
Roula Roulette
404-852-7775
www.metrostudiosev.com
Roula Roulette
404-852-7775
www.metrostudiosev.com
Multimedia
Categories