SubHub Announces Black Friday Special - Annual Starter Hosting Plan Savings
SubHub, all-in-one membership website builder, announces its Black Friday Special - an annual Starter hosting plan discount for those who sign up by November 30, 2022. Hosting will be renewed at the discounted rate until cancellation.
Bath, United Kingdom, November 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SubHub, the membership website builder and secure hosting service, today announced its Black Friday Special - a lifetime offer of 50% off its Starter hosting plan, paid annually. This affords new customers a Starter hosting plan at half the current price – $282USD per year instead of $564 USD. The discounted annual fee will never go up for those who sign up by November 30, 2022.
Services include a live website builder with customizable templates, membership and course creation tools, unlimited membership levels, secure payment processing through Stripe and PayPal, and 5-star support through email and phone or Zoom.
Site owners can foster community with the built-in forum and the member directory. The directory allows members to view fellow members’ profiles, which can contain images, documents, video and social media links. Use of the forum can be restricted by member group.
Tracking analytics allow admins to see at a glance how their business is doing, from active member counts to file download reports, discount coupon use and e-commerce store orders.
“We know there are some great ideas for membership businesses out there, but entrepreneurs often don’t know where to start. We want to encourage as many as possible to profit from their passion,” said General Manager Jeanne Berg. “Our platform is designed to be fully functional but easy to set up for site owners, and easy to navigate for their members.”
The platform can also facilitate email marketing campaigns by virtue of its integration with MailChimp.com and Zapier.com, and provides built-in landing pages for ad campaigns.
The promotion will run for a limited time from November 16, 2022 to November 30, 2022.
Customers can see more information at https://www.subhub.com/pages/black-friday-membership-website
Contact: info@subhub.com
Services include a live website builder with customizable templates, membership and course creation tools, unlimited membership levels, secure payment processing through Stripe and PayPal, and 5-star support through email and phone or Zoom.
Site owners can foster community with the built-in forum and the member directory. The directory allows members to view fellow members’ profiles, which can contain images, documents, video and social media links. Use of the forum can be restricted by member group.
Tracking analytics allow admins to see at a glance how their business is doing, from active member counts to file download reports, discount coupon use and e-commerce store orders.
“We know there are some great ideas for membership businesses out there, but entrepreneurs often don’t know where to start. We want to encourage as many as possible to profit from their passion,” said General Manager Jeanne Berg. “Our platform is designed to be fully functional but easy to set up for site owners, and easy to navigate for their members.”
The platform can also facilitate email marketing campaigns by virtue of its integration with MailChimp.com and Zapier.com, and provides built-in landing pages for ad campaigns.
The promotion will run for a limited time from November 16, 2022 to November 30, 2022.
Customers can see more information at https://www.subhub.com/pages/black-friday-membership-website
Contact: info@subhub.com
Contact
SubHubContact
Jeanne Berg
(718) 618 9977
subhub.com
Jeanne Berg
(718) 618 9977
subhub.com
Categories