Personalized Immune Therapy Shown to Extend Survival in Patients with Aggressive Brain Cancer
DCVax®-L Cancer Vaccine Trial at Sarah Cannon Research Institute at HealthONE Shows First Meaningful Survival Extension in Many Years
Denver, CO, November 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A Phase III clinical trial of the DCVax®-L cancer vaccine, conducted at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute at HealthONE and other centers internationally, has shown that the vaccine extended median survival and also the “long tail” of extended survival in both newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma brain cancer. The trial results were reported today in a publication co-authored by Michael Pearlman, MD from the Sarah Cannon Research Institute in the prestigious cancer journal JAMA Oncology.
This is the first time in nearly 20 years that a Phase III trial of a systemic treatment has shown such survival extension in newly diagnosed glioblastoma, and the first time in nearly 30 years that a Phase III trial of any type of treatment has shown such survival extension in recurrent glioblastoma.
“We are truly excited to see the meaningful survival extensions glioblastoma patients treated with the vaccine in this trial,” stated Dr. Pearlman, who served as the Principal Investigator of the trial at Sarah Cannon Research Institute at HealthONE. “Brain cancer is such an aggressive disease, and so many diverse treatments have failed in clinical trials, it is gratifying to be able to help advance a potential new treatment option for patients.”
Glioblastoma is the most common and most lethal form of primary brain cancer. Standard of care (SOC) treatments have been virtually unchanged for nearly 20 years. With SOC treatments, patients typically survive for only about 15-17 months from diagnosis, with the tumor recurring at about 6-8 months from diagnosis and the patients typically surviving for about 7-9 months after recurrence. Five-year survival from diagnosis is only about 5%.
The vaccine was made from a patient’s own immune cells and biomarkers from a sample of the patient’s own tumor. The vaccine was administered with six treatments in year one, and two treatments per year for maintenance after year one. In addition to the product appearing extremely safe, patients expressed sincere satisfaction with little adverse reactions.
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 12 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employs more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE network, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, HealthONE Healthcare at Home and Hospice & Family Care, behavioral health and wellness services, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides broad critical care air and ground transportation. Consistently
among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50, and contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, and also provided $677M in charity, uninsured and other uncompensated care along with nearly $200M in federal, state and local taxes.
About the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at HealthONE
Since 2012, the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at HealthONE has worked to advance cancer services in the greater Rocky Mountain region. With a shared focus on physician-led, patient-centered care, Sarah Cannon at HealthONE offer patients access to world-class, cutting-edge treatments close to home. Caring for more than 41,000 cancer patients annually, Sarah Cannon at HealthONE is redefining cancer care for those facing cancer throughout the region. Additionally, the Sarah Cannon Research Institute, the research arm of Sarah Cannon, is focused on advancing therapies for patients and is one of the world’s leading clinical research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. We offer physicians and their patients’ access to a robust trial menu that investigates more than 200+ unique agents through trials each year and has conducted 600+ first-in-human trials to date. To have any of your cancer related questions answered, Sarah Cannon at HealthONE offers patients access to askSARAH – a dedicated helpline designed to help answer cancer-related questions – at 1-844-482-4812.
This is the first time in nearly 20 years that a Phase III trial of a systemic treatment has shown such survival extension in newly diagnosed glioblastoma, and the first time in nearly 30 years that a Phase III trial of any type of treatment has shown such survival extension in recurrent glioblastoma.
“We are truly excited to see the meaningful survival extensions glioblastoma patients treated with the vaccine in this trial,” stated Dr. Pearlman, who served as the Principal Investigator of the trial at Sarah Cannon Research Institute at HealthONE. “Brain cancer is such an aggressive disease, and so many diverse treatments have failed in clinical trials, it is gratifying to be able to help advance a potential new treatment option for patients.”
Glioblastoma is the most common and most lethal form of primary brain cancer. Standard of care (SOC) treatments have been virtually unchanged for nearly 20 years. With SOC treatments, patients typically survive for only about 15-17 months from diagnosis, with the tumor recurring at about 6-8 months from diagnosis and the patients typically surviving for about 7-9 months after recurrence. Five-year survival from diagnosis is only about 5%.
The vaccine was made from a patient’s own immune cells and biomarkers from a sample of the patient’s own tumor. The vaccine was administered with six treatments in year one, and two treatments per year for maintenance after year one. In addition to the product appearing extremely safe, patients expressed sincere satisfaction with little adverse reactions.
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 12 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employs more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE network, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, HealthONE Healthcare at Home and Hospice & Family Care, behavioral health and wellness services, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides broad critical care air and ground transportation. Consistently
among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50, and contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, and also provided $677M in charity, uninsured and other uncompensated care along with nearly $200M in federal, state and local taxes.
About the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at HealthONE
Since 2012, the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at HealthONE has worked to advance cancer services in the greater Rocky Mountain region. With a shared focus on physician-led, patient-centered care, Sarah Cannon at HealthONE offer patients access to world-class, cutting-edge treatments close to home. Caring for more than 41,000 cancer patients annually, Sarah Cannon at HealthONE is redefining cancer care for those facing cancer throughout the region. Additionally, the Sarah Cannon Research Institute, the research arm of Sarah Cannon, is focused on advancing therapies for patients and is one of the world’s leading clinical research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. We offer physicians and their patients’ access to a robust trial menu that investigates more than 200+ unique agents through trials each year and has conducted 600+ first-in-human trials to date. To have any of your cancer related questions answered, Sarah Cannon at HealthONE offers patients access to askSARAH – a dedicated helpline designed to help answer cancer-related questions – at 1-844-482-4812.
Contact
HealthONEContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Categories