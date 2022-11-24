Masjid Al-Islam Incorporated Announces the Passing of Imam Abdul Alim Musa
Washington, DC, November 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- It is with great sorrow that Masjid Al-Islam Inc. announces to the Islamic world and international community the passing of international Islamic scholar and humanitarian Imam Abdul Alim Musa (Clarence Reams) Imam of Masjid Al-Islam Incorporated and The As-Sabiqun Movement, who died yesterday.
With this tremendous loss, the Islamic Ummah both in the United States and internationally has lost a remarkable thought-provoking movement leader, a dedicated fighter for the liberation and justice of all people in the world. He was a symbol of struggle, defiance, humanitarianism, and optimism. He was a combatant for over 50 years against any systems which opposed the full realization of humanity of any people regardless of their race or religion.
Imam Musa saw as his mission, the remaking of the world into a utopia, “a good place,” where the earth and its habitants respected each other, worked and lived in harmony. Equipped only with a strong and firm grip of the rope of his Lord, the example of Prophet Muhammad and the Islamic community to be a vanguard of voice for the oppressed everywhere. His legacy of resistance and struggle represent an outstanding historic transformation of the Black experience in the United States. His international reach extended beyond the Islamic struggle because he fought alongside any person identifying with the plight of the oppressed. Imam Musa will be studied and remembered by future generations that duly value the pivotal role he played in widening the road of political struggle for a more just and human-centered society.
In these delicate and difficult circumstances, Masjid Al-Islam DC appeals to the Islamic world and to the international community to assist the community, family, and leadership in attaining the goals for which Imam Musa had been struggling until he died; (1) to obtain the alienable rights guaranteed by Allah to his creations (2) to eradicate oppression and injustice to all people (3) to re-establish the Earth’s healing as a priority of its inhabitants.
Janazah services will be held for Imam Abdul Alim Musa on
Friday, November 25, 2022 at 12:30 pm EST
Masjid Al-Islam DC 4603 Benning Road SE, Washington, DC 20019
With this tremendous loss, the Islamic Ummah both in the United States and internationally has lost a remarkable thought-provoking movement leader, a dedicated fighter for the liberation and justice of all people in the world. He was a symbol of struggle, defiance, humanitarianism, and optimism. He was a combatant for over 50 years against any systems which opposed the full realization of humanity of any people regardless of their race or religion.
Imam Musa saw as his mission, the remaking of the world into a utopia, “a good place,” where the earth and its habitants respected each other, worked and lived in harmony. Equipped only with a strong and firm grip of the rope of his Lord, the example of Prophet Muhammad and the Islamic community to be a vanguard of voice for the oppressed everywhere. His legacy of resistance and struggle represent an outstanding historic transformation of the Black experience in the United States. His international reach extended beyond the Islamic struggle because he fought alongside any person identifying with the plight of the oppressed. Imam Musa will be studied and remembered by future generations that duly value the pivotal role he played in widening the road of political struggle for a more just and human-centered society.
In these delicate and difficult circumstances, Masjid Al-Islam DC appeals to the Islamic world and to the international community to assist the community, family, and leadership in attaining the goals for which Imam Musa had been struggling until he died; (1) to obtain the alienable rights guaranteed by Allah to his creations (2) to eradicate oppression and injustice to all people (3) to re-establish the Earth’s healing as a priority of its inhabitants.
Janazah services will be held for Imam Abdul Alim Musa on
Friday, November 25, 2022 at 12:30 pm EST
Masjid Al-Islam DC 4603 Benning Road SE, Washington, DC 20019
Contact
Masjid Al-Islam IncorporatedContact
Ayyoob Nurul-Haqq
202-695-2876
www.masjidalislamdc.org
Ayyoob Nurul-Haqq
202-695-2876
www.masjidalislamdc.org
Multimedia
Categories