United Pacific Industries Releases New "YourGrip™" Steering Wheel System
A steering wheel system aimed at lessening the discomfort that comes with long hours of driving.
Long Beach, CA, November 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- United Pacific Industries, a premier heavy-duty truck parts manufacturer, is proud to announce the release of their YourGrip™ Steering Wheel System for 2014-2021 Peterbilt 579 and 2013-2021 Kenworth T680 models.
For almost 40 years United Pacific has supported the big rig industry by designing products to lessen the rigors and stresses of the road. With their newest steering product, extensive driving no longer means recurring wrist pain. UPI President of Global Sales Chris Bischoff says, “demand has been high for a steering wheel aimed at lessening the discomfort that comes with long hours of driving, and UPI answered that call with our YourGrip™ Steering Wheel.”
The resulting product is one of the first steering wheel systems that can be personalized. The driver can select from a full dark wood leather grip (Item #88190) or halfmoon black leather wrap (Item #88189), both featuring a customizable trim component (sold separately) in chrome (Item #88191B) or black (Item #88192B) that snaps on easily while accommodating wheel control buttons.
Additional features of the YourGrip™ Steering Wheel include:
· Ergonomically contoured grip for maximum comfort and control
· Heavy duty aluminum center with 36-spline mounting adapter, direct drop-in install to steering shaft
· Flat bottom design for modern, sporty styling
· Compatible with original center horn pad using the same mounting points
Now available to order through an authorized United Pacific dealer.
About United Pacific
United Pacific Industries is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty truck and classic vehicle products. With over 20,000 parts engineered with superior reliability to meet the demands of the classic car and trucking industries, United Pacific sets the standard for quality, design, and innovation.
For more information, visit UPauto.com.
Chandra Johnston
(562) 421-3888 x1116
www.upcarparts.com
