"Ingénée: The Most Powerful Woman Who Ever Lived" is Complete
Four young legal eagles, Jess, Brie, Tiana, and Rachel, working at the same law firm, decide to get away for an innocent weekend of partying in the mountains of Utah, and cast a hellacious demonic spell, for which there is no return.
Carl David Blake released his new book, “Ingénée: The Most Powerful Woman Who Ever Lived.” The story, verbally passed down among the most elite European scholars, but never recorded in the written word, Blake brings the French medieval tale of “Ingénée: The Most Powerful Woman Who Ever Lived” to the world. When Blake was an undergraduate, an old British professor of medieval literature pulled Blake aside to tell him about a great medieval woman named Ingénée.
Blake promised the elder scholar that he would someday tell the story of Ingénée. Blake dusted off his old notes and recalled the memories of the elder professor and began writing the story of Ingénée, consulting with spiritual and religious leaders as well as scientific research, to verify the context and details of the story.
However, Blake warns readers to pay careful attention, as the message at the beginning of the book, is a warning. Although the story begins with four young attorneys on a weekend getaway with humor, it turns quickly.
Blake asks the reader to not cast the main spell in this book, as this potent incantation is among the worst against humans. Blake had consulted with religious advisers, to assist in avoiding any demonic entanglements while writing the book.
Blake is an international best-selling author, textbook author, film director, producer, and a Guinness World Record Holder. Professor Blake taught college English and Communications.
“Ingénée: The Most Powerful Woman Who Ever Lived” does have some violence and sexual references.
