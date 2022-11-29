Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy is Highly Recommended for Biologics CDMO – Development / Scale-up & Production of Biologics by Innovative USA Biopharma Company

Paras Biopharmaceuticals is pleased to announce that the company has been highly recommended for its Biologics CDMO – development / scale-up and production capabilities. The Paras Biopharmaceuticals Team has successfully completed multiple biologics projects in 2022.