Fish Hatchery Self Storage Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Hilton Head Island, SC, November 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties Inc. announces the recent sale of Fish Hatchery Self Storage, located at 2598 Fish Hatchery Rd. in West Columbia, SC. Midcoast Properties represented the regional buyer, with Michael Morrison, as lead broker.
The facility, situated on 9.05 +/- acres along Fish Hatchery Rd., is comprised of standard drive-up units and parking. Amenities include security cameras, fencing, and gated access.
West Columbia, SC, is located between the tourist destinations of Lake Murray, SC and Lake Marion, SC. It is just eight miles from downtown Columbia, SC, 75 miles northeast of Augusta, GA, and 110 miles northwest of Charleston, SC.
Finishing up the second half of 2022, buyers’ interests and activities continue to be strong in the self-storage market, with Midcoast Properties closing multiple transactions. Midcoast Properties continues to be client-focused and serves as a valuable resource to self-storage owners, buyers, industry members, and investors.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self-storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803)600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
