riteSOFT Joins SYSPRO Global ISV Program
riteSOFT announced today that they have joined the SYSPRO Global ISV Program to augment mobile warehouse and time tracking solutions across the globe with riteSCAN.
St. Cloud, MN, December 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Partnership augments mobile warehouse management and time tracking solutions across the globe with riteSCAN.
riteSOFT, the developer of riteSCAN Mobile Warehouse for SYSPRO, announced today that they have partnered with SYSPRO, a global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider, to provide added value as customers go digital, streamline warehouse operations with barcode scans, and get real-time inventory visibility.
“While riteSOFT has worked within the SYSPRO ecosystem for more than a decade, we are delighted to strengthen our relationship with SYSPRO to complement and augment warehouse management solutions and time tracking software for SYSPRO ERP customers across the world through SYSPRO’s new global ISV program,” said Bruce Hagberg, CEO of riteSOFT. “Digital transformation in the warehouse is critical as manufacturers and distributors continue to deal with supply chain disruption, rising prices, and gaps in the labor supply.”
SYSPRO recently launched their new global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) program. The program is structured to provide customers with choice and flexibility through a suite of certified and vertically integrated ISV solutions that complement, extend, and augment SYSPRO in specific enterprise business processes. riteSCAN is one of those solutions. “The SYSPRO ERP and riteSOFT partnership gives manufacturers and distributors across the globe access to riteSCAN, a plug and play mobile warehouse solution that seamlessly integrates to SYSPRO to help automate warehouse management and time tracking with simple barcode scans,” said Sanjay Ejantkar, Vice President of Global Alliances, SYSPRO. “riteSCAN’s tight integration lets customers streamline operations and get access to inventory information faster.”
riteSCAN, built specifically for SYSPRO ERP users, provides simple functionality designed for use on the warehouse and shop floor. It leverages industry best practices, smart scanning, data validation, and pallet tracking (license plating) to streamline order picking and other inventory processes to reduce inventory errors downstream. riteSCAN’s certified integration to SYSPRO means inventory is updated in SYSPRO in real-time to provide instant inventory visibility for the warehouse and front office.
About SYSPRO
SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO’s team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premises, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.
SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. SYSPRO’s evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers to secure a digital future. With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents, SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.
For more information, visit www.syspro.com.
About riteSOFT
Founded in 2006 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, USA, riteSOFT’s mission is to help manufacturers and distributors streamline warehouse and shop floor operations the “rite” way with reliable, seamlessly integrated, simple plug and play software that drives efficiency.
riteSOFT’s flagship product—riteSCAN Mobile Warehouse for SYSPRO—is used by more than 3,000 end-users at manufacturers and distributors in 12 countries including the US, Canada, Australia, China, Ireland, Kenya, Philippines, Poland, Mexico, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Kingdom.
For more information, visit www.ritesoft.com.
