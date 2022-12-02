Octogenarian & Award-Winning Author, John A McCabe Releases Second Novel in 2022 - "Tracks Through Our Lives: the Transformation of Danny Fisher"

"Tracks Through Our Lives: The Transformation of Danny Fisher," the second full-length novel from John A McCabe released in 2022 has been published. Based on a collection of short stories woven together by the adventures of McCabe's fictional award-winning journalist, Danny Fisher.