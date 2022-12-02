Positon Launches PosiVault, an AI-Powered SaaS Application for Programmatic M&A
A SaaS application that automates M&A workflow, powered by AI, giving an edge and competitive advantage to M&A practitioners.
Menlo Park, CA, December 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Positon.ai today announced the Alpha release of PosiVault on select availability. PosiVault is an AI-powered and automated M&A workflow that supports work stream leads across both the buyers and sellers to exchange information in a secure, efficient, and intelligent manner, at scale. All the functionality of today’s basic capabilities of virtual data rooms with security and government compliance. Digital repository of due diligence questions, continuously optimized and refined by industry. Online Purchase Agreement tracking markups and changes through negotiations phase. Automated configurable confidentiality policy, permissions, notifications, and governance structure. Programmatic instantiation of the entire workflow with a click of a button. A real-time dashboard with risk analysis and evaluation of data requested and provided. Positon seems to be offering Eval Licenses to select customers on https://positon.ai
Enterprise customers require a modern, efficient platform supporting programmatic M&A and investment to unlock resources and create a competitive advantage in challenging markets.
“Companies that build M&A capability have less risky portfolios because they can be agile and adapt. And we consistently see that practice makes perfect. As mentioned earlier, the median number of deals in the programmatic M&A segment is 3.6, but as companies average more than five deals per year, or 50 or more over a decade, their performance grows significantly better while their risk declines.” —Robert Uhlaner, Mckinsey & Company
PosiVault is a paradigm shift in the way that corporate development, in particular programmatic M&A is executed and enables companies to accelerate and innovate in the way they develop their organizations for the future.
The Alpha release of PosiVault comes in the midst of the company achieving a number of key milestones. Positon.ai was selected as one of 1,000+ applicants into Newchip’s competitive accelerator program, accepted into the NVIDIA Inception AI community, as well as securing multiple partnerships and commitments from marquee customers.
“Folks with experience with the M&A process end-to-end have first-hand knowledge of how resource-intensive, ad-hoc, and antiquated it can be. This current state of affairs often renders the deal flow execution:
Non-programmatic
Slow
Inefficient
Risky
And very costly
"Positon.ai is focused on automating the workflow powered by AI to provide M&A practitioners and customers the supporting tool to execute deals more efficiently and optimize their capability.” -R-abie Zahri, CEO at Positon.ai
About Positon
Positon, at its core, exists to empower innovators that can change the world for the better and those who support them through sweat or treasure. We are honored by the opportunity to use our platform and offerings to shine a light on and partner with passionate entrepreneurs, world leaders, inventors and investors, to create a better world and future. Founded by Rabie Zahri, Professor Zaheer Ali, and Martin Booth, Positon's team is a mix of executive experience, business and engineering, dedicated to eliminating bottlenecks across the M&A and investment lifecycle.
Contact
PositonContact
Rabie Zahri
650-600-1924
https://positon.ai
