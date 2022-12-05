Author Daniel Haro's New Audiobook, "Universal War Chronicles: Andy's Story—Part One," Follows a High Schooler & His Fight to Protect His Loved Ones from Destruction
Recent audiobook release “Universal War Chronicles: Andy's Story—Part One” from Audiobook Network author Daniel Haro is a fascinating story that centers around Andy, an average high schooler who finds his life changed forever when he becomes involved in an ongoing ancient war. Faced with the possibility of watching his friends and family die, Andy must strike up his courage and join the fight.
Auburn, NY, December 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Haro has completed his new audiobook, “Universal War Chronicles: Andy's Story—Part One”: a captivating fantasy that follows a young high schooler who is thrust into a deadly war and forced to fight or lose everyone he loves.
“After so many years of peace, a forgotten war awakens making all life that comes in contact with it a faded memory,” writes Haro. “This story takes place when a high school student named Andy looks forward to start his last year of high school. Unfortunately, his future will be shattered as the war reaches his world. With running trying to survive and trying to make sense of what is happening, Andy meets a guy in a mask that gives him a choice to either stay and watch everyone he cares about dies or go with him to help fight in this war to keep his loved ones alive.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Daniel Haro’s new audiobook is a suspenseful thrill ride that will leave listeners on the edge of their seats as they follow along on Andy’s quest to bring an end to the war. As his enemies gain strength, will Andy manage to survive and protect those waiting for him at home, or will he die trying?
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Universal War Chronicles: Andy's Story—Part One” by Daniel Haro through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
