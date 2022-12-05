Author Daniel Haro's New Audiobook, "Universal War Chronicles: Andy's Story—Part One," Follows a High Schooler & His Fight to Protect His Loved Ones from Destruction

Recent audiobook release “Universal War Chronicles: Andy's Story—Part One” from Audiobook Network author Daniel Haro is a fascinating story that centers around Andy, an average high schooler who finds his life changed forever when he becomes involved in an ongoing ancient war. Faced with the possibility of watching his friends and family die, Andy must strike up his courage and join the fight.