Author James Domenighini's New Audiobook, "Chaos Company," Follows the Ultimate Fight for Humanity's Survival & Ownership Over the Perfect World of Eos

Recent audiobook release “Chaos Company” from Audiobook Network author James Domenighini follows the ongoing battle between the human settlers and a deadly race known as the Gorgons for the fate of the planet, Eos. As the battle for the human race rages on, Sergeant Lion Biyela begins to wonder if the beautiful and perfect world the humans have settled on is worth the bloodshed and heartache.