Author James Domenighini's New Audiobook, "Chaos Company," Follows the Ultimate Fight for Humanity's Survival & Ownership Over the Perfect World of Eos
Recent audiobook release “Chaos Company” from Audiobook Network author James Domenighini follows the ongoing battle between the human settlers and a deadly race known as the Gorgons for the fate of the planet, Eos. As the battle for the human race rages on, Sergeant Lion Biyela begins to wonder if the beautiful and perfect world the humans have settled on is worth the bloodshed and heartache.
Willows, CA, December 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- James Domenighini has completed his new audiobook, “Chaos Company”: a spellbinding tale that chronicles the epic struggle between the humans and the Gorgons for the fate of the beautiful planet of Eos.
“Few worlds in the universe are as perfect as the planet Eos,” writes Domenighini. “Little wonder that humans have settled there. But so have the Gorgons, a race resembling the Medusa of Greek mythology, who don’t want to share it with anyone.
“Hating all things human, the Gorgons attack the human colonies, slaughtering. Outnumbered and outgunned, the colonists call for help from the Interstellar Association of Worlds, which sends hundreds of ships and a hundred thousand Marines to aid them.
“Sergeant Lion Biyela is one of those Marines, leading his team into battle. Even though he has fought in the worst of it, Lion manages to hold onto his humanity. But he is beginning to wonder if it is all worth it.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author James Domenighini’s new audiobook is a stunning action-packed novel that explores the strength and resilience of the human race when faced with a deadly enemy that wants them gone. Full of suspense and unique settings, this character-driven tale will leave listeners on the edge of their seats as they follow along on an unforgettable journey to save humanity before it's too late.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Chaos Company” by James Domenighini through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
