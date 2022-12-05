Author Anne Pinchera's New Audiobook, "Secrets Under the Apple Tree," is the Fascinating Tale of Two Young Boys Who Discover Their Town's Decades Old Secret
Recent audiobook release “Secrets Under the Apple Tree” from Audiobook Network author Anne Pinchera is a thrilling mystery that follows two young boys, Corey and Bobby, who discover a buried map and accompanying note that leads them on an unforgettable journey to discover the secrets hiding within their small farming town in upstate New York.
Monroe, NY, December 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Anne Pinchera, a technologically oriented educator and researcher who earned her master’s in education from Jones International University, has completed her new audiobook, “Secrets Under the Apple Tree”: a captivating tale that centers around two young boys who find themselves involved in solving a mystery that involves their small farming town.
“‘Secrets under the Apple Tree’ is the first in a series of books targeting children ages twelve and up,” writes Pinchera. “It is written as a mystery designed to entertain as well as challenge the thinking skills of young readers.”
Pinchera continues, “The main characters in the book are two boys. Corey spent the majority of his young years in New York City and coming up to the country to spend summers with his grandparents. Bobby was born and raised in a small town and is very curious in nature. The story is centered on the family relocating from big city life, coming back to the family roots, and a friendship between the boys' fathers that dates back to Tom Albright and the now chief of police's youth.
“The boys get involved with a note and map dating back years. Believing it is something their fathers buried years ago, they set out to solve the mysterious game set before them. Instead, what they find is something that involves the whole town dating back decades.”
Anne Pinchera’s new audiobook will captivate the hearts and imaginations of young listeners as they follow along on an intricately and well-paced mystery. Full of suspense and set in a cozy town full of surprises, “Secrets Under the Apple Tree” is the perfect tale for mystery lovers of all ages.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Secrets Under the Apple Tree” by Anne Pinchera through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
