Author Dwight D. Mcgarrah Sr.'s New Audiobook, "Looking Into the Mind of a Lost But Found Soul," is a Series of Passages from One Who Was Rescued by God from Darkness
Recent audiobook release “Looking into the Mind of a Lost but Found Soul” from Audiobook Network author Dwight D. McGarrah Sr. is a stunning journey through the mind of one who lived in sin but was rescued by God and brought back to the light. After losing himself to Satan's temptations, McGarrah shares his thoughts and experiences with listeners to warn them of how easy one can slip into sin.
Las Vegas, NV, December 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dwight D. McGarrah Sr. has completed his new audiobook, “Looking into the Mind of a Lost but Found Soul”: a collection of writings that explore the author’s thoughts on life and the dangers of sin that lurks around every corner in life to tempt and sway God’s children into despair.
“Hey, everyone who is truly a believer—beware, Satan is very crafty. He preys on the weak,” writes McGarrah. “He has many disguises. He can pretend to be your best friend and want the best for you when all the time he loves when you’re down!
“They pretend to reach their hand to you when you’re drowning but it’s all a front; when you’re underwater looking up, you see the hand and it looks as though they’re reaching for you because it’s blurry and you’re struggling. But in reality, they’re just putting it out there. If you reach for it, they’re actually pulling it away, but you won’t be able to tell because it’s blurry and you’re struggling.
“They will smile in your face and try to separate you from those who love you so they can break you down and steal the soul from one of God’s children, but if you truly believe, just when all looks lost and you are at your weakest point, God will rescue you and show you that you have a purpose and remind you to be you. That’s why he made you and everyone else them. Always believe in God first and yourself.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Dwight D. McGarrah Sr.’s new audiobook is a powerful faith-based journey that warns of the dangers of sin and how Satan can easily infiltrate one’s mind. Based on his own struggles living in sin within the spiritual wilderness, McGarrah demonstrates the endless love and possibilities that God can bring if one truly opens their heart and mind to Him.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Looking into the Mind of a Lost but Found Soul” by Dwight D. McGarrah Sr. through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
