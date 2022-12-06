Author Dwight D. Mcgarrah Sr.'s New Audiobook, "Looking Into the Mind of a Lost But Found Soul," is a Series of Passages from One Who Was Rescued by God from Darkness

Recent audiobook release “Looking into the Mind of a Lost but Found Soul” from Audiobook Network author Dwight D. McGarrah Sr. is a stunning journey through the mind of one who lived in sin but was rescued by God and brought back to the light. After losing himself to Satan's temptations, McGarrah shares his thoughts and experiences with listeners to warn them of how easy one can slip into sin.