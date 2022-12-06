Author William Crossley's New Audiobook, "Spiritual Reflections," is an Assortment of Writings That Examine the Meanings Behind Select Biblical Passages of God's Love
Recent audiobook release “Spiritual Reflections: Hope, God's Greatest Gift” from Audiobook Network author William Crossley is a faith-based collection of writings that examine the author's thoughts on certain passages from the Bible and how they can help one to grow their relationship with the Lord.
Yuba City, CA, December 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- William Crossley, a United States Air Force military veteran who served during the Vietnam War and has served as a Sunday school teacher, a youth pastor, an associate pastor, and a senior pastor, has completed his new audiobook, “Spiritual Reflections: Hope, God's Greatest Gift”: a moving series of ruminations that explore the meaning behind select Scripture passages.
“‘Spiritual Reflections: Hope, God's Greatest Gift’ is a collection of positive spiritual reflections. Each reflection is Christian faith-based and centered upon positive Bible verse(s),” writes Crossley.
“By reading ‘Spiritual Reflections: Hope, God's Greatest Gift,’ you will discover that it provides a variety of practical and uplifting Christian topics for your reading pleasure. You will discover and enjoy how each spiritual reflection is reader-friendly, concise, thought-provoking, educational, and beneficial in your faith journey.
“Those who have already read my spiritual reflections found that they offer encouragement, hope, and support in helping maintain a positive daily outlook. Some offered feedback on how the daily reflections have increased their biblical understanding. Others shared how their faith in and love for Jesus has been restored.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author William Crossley’s new audiobook is a powerful and thought-provoking discussion that encourages readers to seek out Christ and strengthen their relationship with him through studying the Holy Word of God.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Spiritual Reflections: Hope, God's Greatest Gift” by William Crossley through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
