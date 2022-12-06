Author William Crossley's New Audiobook, "Spiritual Reflections," is an Assortment of Writings That Examine the Meanings Behind Select Biblical Passages of God's Love

Recent audiobook release “Spiritual Reflections: Hope, God's Greatest Gift” from Audiobook Network author William Crossley is a faith-based collection of writings that examine the author's thoughts on certain passages from the Bible and how they can help one to grow their relationship with the Lord.