Author F.J.J. Delegato's New Audiobook, "Legends of Orijon: Fight for Redemption," is the Stunning Fantasy of an Exiled Prince Who Must Reclaim His Throne from a Usurper
Recent audiobook release “Legends of Orijon: Fight for Redemption” from Audiobook Network author F.J.J. Delegato centers around Leonidas, a prince exiled from his own country who has grown up in his uncle's peaceful kingdom. As a vicious tyrant takes over his former homeland, Leonidas must make the choice to take up his sword against this dangerous foe to reclaim his rightful claim to the throne.
Woodland, WA, December 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- F.J.J. Delegato, a native of the Pacific Northwest with a lifelong passion for storytelling, has completed his new audiobook, “Legends of Orijon: Fight for Redemption”: a gripping and captivating fantasy adventure that follows a young prince who attempts to take back the throne of his kingdom that was wrongfully taken from him.
“The land of Orijon has been ravaged by the selfish rule of the usurper king, Malos Tabis,” writes Delegato. “Many have lost their homes, families, and the hope to live. But even the darkest night must yield to the spark of the dawn. A voice calls out to the true heir to the throne, Leonidas Orijonno, begging him to return.
“Leonidas led a simple life among the people of Sulson, the kingdom of the south. There he had grown-up and learned their ways. What was he to Orijon? Often, he had dreamed of returning to the land of his father and freeing her people from the oppression they endured. But is such a move too bold? Can a mere outsider, unknown to the people, challenge the one who now sits upon the throne? So much has happened, and so many years have passed. Is there anyone left in Orijon even willing to fight for redemption?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author F.J.J. Delegato’s new audiobook blends together magic and fantasy to create a fully realized world, populated with unique characters that seemingly come to life. As Leonidas’s quest unfolds, listeners will find themselves on the edge of their seats, desperate to find out what happens next in this stunning new addition to the fantasy adventure genre.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Legends of Orijon: Fight for Redemption” by F.J.J. Delegato through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“The land of Orijon has been ravaged by the selfish rule of the usurper king, Malos Tabis,” writes Delegato. “Many have lost their homes, families, and the hope to live. But even the darkest night must yield to the spark of the dawn. A voice calls out to the true heir to the throne, Leonidas Orijonno, begging him to return.
“Leonidas led a simple life among the people of Sulson, the kingdom of the south. There he had grown-up and learned their ways. What was he to Orijon? Often, he had dreamed of returning to the land of his father and freeing her people from the oppression they endured. But is such a move too bold? Can a mere outsider, unknown to the people, challenge the one who now sits upon the throne? So much has happened, and so many years have passed. Is there anyone left in Orijon even willing to fight for redemption?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author F.J.J. Delegato’s new audiobook blends together magic and fantasy to create a fully realized world, populated with unique characters that seemingly come to life. As Leonidas’s quest unfolds, listeners will find themselves on the edge of their seats, desperate to find out what happens next in this stunning new addition to the fantasy adventure genre.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Legends of Orijon: Fight for Redemption” by F.J.J. Delegato through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories