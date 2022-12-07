Author F.J.J. Delegato's New Audiobook, "Legends of Orijon: Fight for Redemption," is the Stunning Fantasy of an Exiled Prince Who Must Reclaim His Throne from a Usurper

Recent audiobook release “Legends of Orijon: Fight for Redemption” from Audiobook Network author F.J.J. Delegato centers around Leonidas, a prince exiled from his own country who has grown up in his uncle's peaceful kingdom. As a vicious tyrant takes over his former homeland, Leonidas must make the choice to take up his sword against this dangerous foe to reclaim his rightful claim to the throne.