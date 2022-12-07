Author Roger Allen's New Audiobook, "Sure Would Be Nice," is a Raw & Honest Series of Poems & Ruminations That Paint a Beautiful Tapestry of the Author's Mind & Soul
Recent audiobook release “Sure Would Be Nice: A Compilation of Pain, Pleasure, and other stuff that should have gotten me committed to a mental institution” from Audiobook Network author Roger Allen is a stirring assortment of poems that reflect upon the author's past as he faced many of life's greatest challenges.
New York, NY, December 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Roger Allen, an Army veteran who enjoys writing about human experience and his personal life childhood experiences, has completed his new audiobook, “Sure Would Be Nice: A Compilation of Pain, Pleasure, and other stuff that should have gotten him committed to a mental institution”: a stunning collection of poetry that explores the author’s thoughts and emotions on life, the world, and the human condition.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Roger Allen’s new audiobook is inspired by the author’s passion for poetry, and written in honor of his mother, Vivian, who wrote “Sure would be Nice” on random pieces of paper, when Roger was a little boy growing up in Chicago. Based on the author’s life experiences and personal observations over the years, “Sure Would Be Nice” is aimed at helping listeners to find what their heart, mind, and soul may need on their journey through life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Sure Would Be Nice: A Compilation of Pain, Pleasure, and other stuff that should have gotten me committed to a mental institution” by Roger Allen through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans aged 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
