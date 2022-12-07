Author Roger B. Thurman's New Audiobook, "Cav-Dog Search and Destroy," is a Riveting Memoir Detailing the Author's Experiences While Serving in the Vietnam War

Recent audiobook release “Cav-Dog Search and Destroy” from Audiobook Network author Roger B. Thurman is a stunning autobiographical tale of the author's firsthand account of his tour of duty as a Sky Trooper in the Army’s First Calvary Airmobile Division. From avoiding traps and ambushes from the enemy to navigating the natural terrors, danger lurks around every corner in this captivating and stirring story.