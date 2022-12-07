Author Roger B. Thurman's New Audiobook, "Cav-Dog Search and Destroy," is a Riveting Memoir Detailing the Author's Experiences While Serving in the Vietnam War
Recent audiobook release “Cav-Dog Search and Destroy” from Audiobook Network author Roger B. Thurman is a stunning autobiographical tale of the author's firsthand account of his tour of duty as a Sky Trooper in the Army’s First Calvary Airmobile Division. From avoiding traps and ambushes from the enemy to navigating the natural terrors, danger lurks around every corner in this captivating and stirring story.
Bowling Green, OH, December 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Roger B. Thurman, who retired after serving 10 years with the Army Corp of Engineers and 20 years in the U.S. postal service, has completed his new audiobook, “Cav-Dog Search and Destroy”: an enthralling memoir of the difficulties faced by the author while serving in the Army’s First Calvary Airmobile Division, and personal inner struggles that forms as the result of his draft.
“True story of the firsthand account of my tour of duty,” writes Thurman. “From March 7, 1970, to January 30, 1971, with the First Cavalry, a rifleman with Charlie Company, First Battalion, Fifth Cavalry. Beginning with the pacification program to the May-and-June invasion into Cambodia, combat assaults and search-and-destroy missions into enemy sanctuaries. Next, my unit followed along the Ho Chi Mihn trail in search of COSVN headquarters for the NVA Army. This involved capturing enemy caches. One in particular, nick named The City, capturing a major rice cache while being pinned down for a week. We operated out of two dozen firebases during my tour of duty with Charlie Company, and continued search-and-destroy operations in several provinces in III Corps Vietnam, including Tay Ninh. I was dealing with booby traps, ambushes, snakes, and crocodiles. The casualties continue to mount up as Charlie Company continues search and destroy operations.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Roger B. Thurman’s new audiobook is an eye-opening and personal journey of what the brave souls who are shipped off overseas face in the name of defending the American way of life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Cav-Dog Search and Destroy” by Roger B. Thurman through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
