Anthony S. Luciano Raimondi's New Audiobook, "When the Bullet Hits the Bone," is a Captivating True Account of the Author's Involvement in Organized Crime

Recent audiobook release “When the Bullet Hits the Bone” from Audiobook Network author Anthony S. Luciano Raimondi is a compelling and eye-opening exploration into what it's like to be born into a life of crime, and the resulting regrets that come from it. As Raimondi recounts his past and family history, he shares with readers a personal glimpse into his family's role in the Italian mafia.