Anthony S. Luciano Raimondi's New Audiobook, "When the Bullet Hits the Bone," is a Captivating True Account of the Author's Involvement in Organized Crime
Recent audiobook release “When the Bullet Hits the Bone” from Audiobook Network author Anthony S. Luciano Raimondi is a compelling and eye-opening exploration into what it's like to be born into a life of crime, and the resulting regrets that come from it. As Raimondi recounts his past and family history, he shares with readers a personal glimpse into his family's role in the Italian mafia.
Brooklyn, NY, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Anthony S. Luciano Raimondi has completed his new audiobook, “When the Bullet Hits the Bone”: a stirring and profound autobiographical account of the author’s childhood and involvement in the family business, leading to heartache and loss as he fell further down the rabbit hole of organized crime within the Italian Mob.
“Everybody who thinks that this life is so dramatic and so exciting, don’t believe what you see in the movies. Believe me when I tell you, there are a lot of bad times, and when the bad times come, they come in like a hurricane,” writes Raimondi.
“Now, if some kid came to me and said he wanted to be a wise guy like me, I’d tell him this: go get yourself a good job, get yourself an education, save your money, pick up a couple of houses, rent them out, and pay down the mortgages. Work for twenty-five years, then when you retire, those houses are all paid off. Now you have all that rent money coming in, that is a profit for you. You have that profit, and every night you can go to sleep with your head on your pillow, your wife doesn’t have to worry if you are going to come in or not come in, or if you are going to get killed or not get killed. And you don’t have to worry or think about whether you’re going to have to kill a friend of yours, ’cause that is what the boss wants. Or worry that one of your friends is gonna kill you.”
Raimondi continues, “The truth is, I would have never gone into this life if I had a choice. If I wasn’t born into it, I would have become a doctor or a lawyer. But if you do go into it, I am going to tell you something—you are gonna have a lot of regrets in your lifetime. You are gonna have a lot of heartache in your lifetime.”
Anthony S. Luciano Raimondi’s new audiobook serves as a tale of caution for those who idolize a life of crime and believe its rewards to outweigh the immeasurable risk one takes. This gripping exploration of a notorious Mafia family will keep listeners spellbound as they dive deeper into the chaos and corruption that has surrounded the author’s life since birth.
Look for Part 2 – “When the Bullet Hits the Bone: The Dead Don’t Walk.”
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “When the Bullet Hits the Bone” by Anthony S. Luciano Raimondi through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
