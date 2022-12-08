Author Asante's New Audiobook, "Ariel," is a Gripping Tale That Centers Around a Young High School Senior Who Discovers Her New Boyfriend Has a Sinister Side to Him
Recent audiobook release “Ariel” from Audiobook Network author Asante is a chilling thrill ride that follows young Ariel as she discovers the man of her dreams has a more sinister side that he keeps well hidden. As their relationship devolves into chaos, Ariel must figure out a way to survive the hand she's been dealt and escape with her life.
Elgin, IL, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Asante has completed her new audiobook, “Ariel”: a captivating romance thriller that follows a high school senior who discovers that her dream romance is anything but perfect.
“Ariel is in her senior year of high school,” writes Asante. “Everything is looking up for Ariel, she’s going to graduate soon, alongside with her best friend forever Alexis. Things get even better when Ariel starts dating the oh-so handsome, high school star football player Rodrick, who is a fan favorite amongst the girls. The deeper Ariel and Rodrick get to know each other, Ariel comes to the unfortunate realization that Rodrick is a beautiful nightmare.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Asante’s new audiobook is a riveting character-driven drama that explores what can occur when one achieves a desire that seems too good to be true. As Rodrick’s true side begins to reveal itself, will Ariel manage to escape unscathed, or will her nightmarish boyfriend turn out to be even deadlier than imagined?
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Ariel” by Asante through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
