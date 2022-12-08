Author MaJoBuSi's New Audiobook, "What Does It Take?" Is a Heartwarming Tale of a Young Adolescent Who Must Learn to Carry on Through Life with a Strange Affliction

Recent audiobook release “What Does It Take?” from Audiobook Network author MaJoBuSi is a charming tale that follows young Ton Richford, who suffers from a strange affliction in which he can only communicate in rhymes. Despite this, Ton faces each of his challenges head on, discovering what it takes to be happy and find fulfillment no matter the odds.