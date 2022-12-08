Author MaJoBuSi's New Audiobook, "What Does It Take?" Is a Heartwarming Tale of a Young Adolescent Who Must Learn to Carry on Through Life with a Strange Affliction
Recent audiobook release “What Does It Take?” from Audiobook Network author MaJoBuSi is a charming tale that follows young Ton Richford, who suffers from a strange affliction in which he can only communicate in rhymes. Despite this, Ton faces each of his challenges head on, discovering what it takes to be happy and find fulfillment no matter the odds.
New York, NY, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MaJoBuSi, a teacher who earned her MEd from Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina, has completed her new audiobook, “What Does It Take?”: a captivating story of a young boy who can only communicate through rhyming couplets, and the incredible adventures he faces.
“As if facing the ordinary challenges of adolescence is not enough, twelve-year-old Ton Richford has some other challenges,” writes MaJoBuSi. “Among those challenges is that he inputs and outputs information as rhymes. Rhyming in compositions does not meet the school guidelines. Ton feels that it is not necessary to address his concerns as personal problems. He prefers to address them as universal concerns since there may be other kids in the schools with similar problems. Ton feels that being different should not be a barrier to growth and fulfillment.
“It takes spunk to face the school board. It takes even more spunk to face the challenges of a kidnapping. Is Ton's self-confidence and spunkiness enough to help him survive the escapades that he, partly, becomes responsible for initiating? The question is, ‘What does it take?’ What does it take to be heard, to hear, to survive, to stay alive, to grow, to know...? What does it take? What does it take for a young adolescent to begin fulfilling his dreams?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author MaJoBuSi’s new audiobook will capture the hearts and imaginations of listeners everywhere as they embark on this extraordinary journey and follow along with Ton as he navigates the world around him. With each new adventure, Ton will come to know what it takes to survive and thrive in a world that feels set against oneself and discover his inner strength needed to make it through each experience.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “What Does It Take?” by MaJoBuSi through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
