Author Edwin Carpenter's New Audiobook, "Your Personal Power Pyramid," Provides the Tools & Steps Necessary for One to Becoming the Master of One's Future
Recent audiobook release “Your Personal Power Pyramid” from Audiobook Network author Edwin Carpenter is an intuitive guide to understanding the five cornerstones of taking command of one's fate and directing it on whatever path one desires. By examining these five key steps, Carpenter outlines how listeners can create their own future and affect positive change within oneself and their community.
Auburn, KS, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Edwin Carpenter, a retired lawyer and business consultant, has completed his new audiobook, “Your Personal Power Pyramid”: a stunning tale of self-empowerment that provides a simple yet effective roadmap to taking control of one’s future.
“The genesis of ‘Your Personal Power Pyramid’ is a letter that was written to our son, Jordan, as he commenced from middle school to high school, and the initial transcript was penned to provide Jordan and his two cousins a simple five-component tool to remind them daily what they must do to be successful,” writes Carpenter. “The four cornerstones and capstone of the pyramid provide visual reference points for the five operative principles--action, attitude, awareness, alliances, and affirmation. The reader is also able to remember these principles on one hand with five digits.
“The pyramid and its five components provide the reader, as well, with a simple commitment device to focus on daily choices in his or her own journey along the paths of life.
“In short, the book challenges you to decide each day whether you will fill that day with pain or gain. The book encourages you to take control of your life and not get what you get by a default mode in permitting the world to give you results and consequences that are likely not in your best interests. At the same time, the book cautions that you are not the center of the universe and that you likely did not secure success on your own. Spirit may have been the critical factor. As a result, humble people on balance are the most successful in the long run.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Edwin Carpenter’s new audiobook is an eye-opening guide for those willing to take the first steps towards becoming the master of one’s existence. Through five key points Carpenter outlines, listeners will come to understand the path forward towards manifesting their goals and desires in life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Your Personal Power Pyramid” by Edwin Carpenter through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
