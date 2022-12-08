Author Edwin Carpenter's New Audiobook, "Your Personal Power Pyramid," Provides the Tools & Steps Necessary for One to Becoming the Master of One's Future

Recent audiobook release “Your Personal Power Pyramid” from Audiobook Network author Edwin Carpenter is an intuitive guide to understanding the five cornerstones of taking command of one's fate and directing it on whatever path one desires. By examining these five key steps, Carpenter outlines how listeners can create their own future and affect positive change within oneself and their community.