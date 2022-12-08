Author Mickie Kelly's New Audiobook, "Ken's Greatest Challenge," is a Collection of Diary Entries by the Author's Husband as He Chronicled His Fight Against Cancer

Recent audiobook release “Ken's Greatest Challenge” from Audiobook Network author Mickie Kelly is a thought-provoking series of diary entries written by the author's husband as he documented his battle against prostate cancer. Brimming with wisdom as he reflects upon his own life, Ken's writings explore his emotional ups and downs as he writes of his hopes for future generations.