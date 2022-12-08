Author Mickie Kelly's New Audiobook, "Ken's Greatest Challenge," is a Collection of Diary Entries by the Author's Husband as He Chronicled His Fight Against Cancer
Recent audiobook release “Ken's Greatest Challenge” from Audiobook Network author Mickie Kelly is a thought-provoking series of diary entries written by the author's husband as he documented his battle against prostate cancer. Brimming with wisdom as he reflects upon his own life, Ken's writings explore his emotional ups and downs as he writes of his hopes for future generations.
New York, NY, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mickie Kelly, a volunteer EMT and an EMS Captain for Hopewell Fire Department, has completed her new audiobook, “Ken's Greatest Challenge”: a stirring memoir written by the author’s husband detailing his battle with prostate cancer and his thoughts while facing a daunting diagnosis.
“On April 20th, 2009, a biopsy revealed that Ken Kelly was suffering from prostate cancer,” writes Kelly. “Ken was a Paramedic and Paramedic Instructor who served as Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of Finger Lakes Ambulance in Clifton Springs, New York and helped to found the Paramedic/EMT program at Finger Lakes Community College.
“Ken, over the next five years, chronicled his battle with what he called ‘the beast’ within the Caring Bridge website. This is Ken's diary of his feelings, teachings, inspiring thoughts, and so very much more. Ken's entries are up front about the pain, surrender to despair and dread with a reliance on faith, family and friends. He tells of a desire to be of help to others with a joy and appreciation of life. He wanted to help mankind and leave a better world in his wake.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Mickie Kelly’s new audiobook is a poignant tale that explores Ken’s thoughts on life and facing cancer head on as he struggled with the emotional weight of his disease. Raw and honest, Mickie presents her husband’s inspiring testimonial that encourages a celebration of life and hope in the face of illness.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Ken's Greatest Challenge” by Mickie Kelly through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“On April 20th, 2009, a biopsy revealed that Ken Kelly was suffering from prostate cancer,” writes Kelly. “Ken was a Paramedic and Paramedic Instructor who served as Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of Finger Lakes Ambulance in Clifton Springs, New York and helped to found the Paramedic/EMT program at Finger Lakes Community College.
“Ken, over the next five years, chronicled his battle with what he called ‘the beast’ within the Caring Bridge website. This is Ken's diary of his feelings, teachings, inspiring thoughts, and so very much more. Ken's entries are up front about the pain, surrender to despair and dread with a reliance on faith, family and friends. He tells of a desire to be of help to others with a joy and appreciation of life. He wanted to help mankind and leave a better world in his wake.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Mickie Kelly’s new audiobook is a poignant tale that explores Ken’s thoughts on life and facing cancer head on as he struggled with the emotional weight of his disease. Raw and honest, Mickie presents her husband’s inspiring testimonial that encourages a celebration of life and hope in the face of illness.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Ken's Greatest Challenge” by Mickie Kelly through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories