Judith Bennett's New Audiobook, "Silverado Beckoning," is a Riveting Story About Secrets, Murder & Intrigue in 1880’s America & a Picturesque Ranch Rocked by Scandal
Recent audiobook release “Silverado Beckoning” from Audiobook Network author Judith Bennett is the story of Kate Bradford. Newly orphaned, Kate longs for excitement and heads to California. With a sudden change of plans, Kate finds herself at a beautiful ranch, called, Silverado. But this sleepy ranch is about to be thrown into chaos.
New York, NY, December 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Judith Bennett, an avid writer and photographer with a master’s degree in occupational therapy, has completed her new audiobook, “Silverado Beckoning”: a gripping and captivating tale about a family’s calm life on a ranch being turned upside-down by an unexpected guest.
“She lay on the bed and tried to ignore the mantel clock ticking her life away, second by second, as it marked another bitter turn of events,” writes Judith Bennett. “It hadn’t always been this difficult. Her family had had money, servants, and a large estate in New Orleans. And when her mother was alive, there had been parties, visitors, and excitement. Farley and Helen Bradford had spared no expense with their only daughter, Kate.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Judith Bennett’s new audiobook is an exciting book following Kate Bradford after the sudden death of her father in 1885. At just twenty-two years old, she finds herself alone and depressed in Charleston, South Carolina. Searching for any type of adventure, she answers an interesting ad in the newspaper from a widower named Franklin Jones, Sr. He extends Kate an invitation, and she is off to San Francisco.
But when unforeseen circumstances lead Kate to Napa Valley, California, she moves in with the Kelly family on their ranch, which they call, Silverado. Her presence coincides with mysterious events that leave the Kelly family in utter turmoil. What will happen when the peace and tranquility of Silverado is threatened?
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Silverado Beckoning” by Judith Bennett through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
