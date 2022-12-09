Judith Bennett's New Audiobook, "Silverado Beckoning," is a Riveting Story About Secrets, Murder & Intrigue in 1880’s America & a Picturesque Ranch Rocked by Scandal

Recent audiobook release “Silverado Beckoning” from Audiobook Network author Judith Bennett is the story of Kate Bradford. Newly orphaned, Kate longs for excitement and heads to California. With a sudden change of plans, Kate finds herself at a beautiful ranch, called, Silverado. But this sleepy ranch is about to be thrown into chaos.