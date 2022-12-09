Rich Greer's New Audiobook "Crossing Paths Finding Hope: Inspired by True Stories" is an Inspiring Story About a Pharmacist Bettering His Community Through His Drugstore
Recent audiobook release “Crossing Paths Finding Hope: Inspired by True Stories” from Audiobook Network author Rich Greer is the heartening tale of a small-town drugstore led by Doc Grayson. He learns that hope is a powerful tool and spearheads a revolution of caring for the people in his tiny town.
Umatilla, FL, December 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rich Greer, a pharmacist who centers his works around the lives of patients, has completed his new audiobook, “Crossing Paths Finding Hope: Inspired by True Stories”: an uplifting and heartfelt story about a drugstore filled with community and compassion.
“Inspired by true stories,” writes Rich Greer, “‘Doc’ Grayson sees beyond his diagnosis and specialists' timetables when he opens his eyes to a new and real hope! A hope which miraculously transforms his life and a hope he contagiously shines on patients, neighbors, friends and complete strangers who enter through the doors of his small-town drugstore.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Rich Greer’s new audiobook is a moving book following Doc Grayson and his drugstore in a tiny, close-knit town. Loosely based on the author’s own experiences as a small-town pharmacist, “Crossing Paths Finding Hope” chronicles the lives of the people who come through Doc Grayson’s doors, and how they inspire him just as much as he inspires them.
Despite his initial doubts facing a community that needed so much help, Greer writes about Doc Grayson finding “answers and purpose in sharing, serving and shining hope onto those in need.” The issues facing his drugstore are those that could affect anyone: recession, care during illness, loss of loved ones, cancer and AIDS, a pandemic, and prejudice. But Doc Grayson’s heart changes his town for good.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Crossing Paths Finding Hope: Inspired by True Stories” by Rich Greer through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
