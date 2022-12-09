Rich Greer's New Audiobook "Crossing Paths Finding Hope: Inspired by True Stories" is an Inspiring Story About a Pharmacist Bettering His Community Through His Drugstore

Recent audiobook release “Crossing Paths Finding Hope: Inspired by True Stories” from Audiobook Network author Rich Greer is the heartening tale of a small-town drugstore led by Doc Grayson. He learns that hope is a powerful tool and spearheads a revolution of caring for the people in his tiny town.